The season

Lewisburg Green Dragons (2-3, 2-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8
Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6
Oct. 1 at C. Columbia W 26-3
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell) canceled
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)
Oct. 22 at Milton
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)
LEWISBURG
Opponent 14 23 39 27 — 103
Lewisburg 28 43 14 21 — 106
TEAM STATISTICS
Lewisburg Opponent
First downs 39 76
Rushes-net yards 123-390 231-986
Passing yards 810 410
Passing 48–82-7 32-59-7
Fumbles-lost 6-4 14-7
Penalties-yards 38-289 24-207
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Ethan Dominick 63-323, 5TDs; Michael Casale 5-7; Wade Young 19(-33); Zander Walter 3(-3), TD; Cam Michaels 4-21; Jeremiah Davis 12-98, TD; Team 2(-35); Charles Landis 1-7
PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 43-73-6, 667 yards, 4TDs
RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 11-180, 3TDs; Chuck Landis 10-52; Cam Michaels 14-206, 2TDs; Dominick 6-119, TD; Logan Callison 2-41; Devin Bodden 4-49, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.
INT: Bodden, Blough, Dominick, Michaels
Shikellamy Braves (1-6, 0-4 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 C. MOUNTAIN L 12-0
Sept. 3 at Loyalsock L 42-13
Sept. 10 MOUNT CARMEL L 28-6
Sept. 17 EXECUTIVE ED ACAD W 28-14
Sept. 24 at Jersey Shore L 56-20
Oct. 1 at Selinsgrove L 40-0
Oct. 8 SHAMOKIN L 21-7
Oct. 15 at Lewisburg
Oct. 22 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 29 MILTON
