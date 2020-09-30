Kidz presenting virtual programs
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. continues to present virtual puppet programs at 7 each evening on the organization’s Facebook page.
Beginning this week, a new series is being presented, “Praise Him,” featuring the puppets and individuals from Community Mennonite Fellowship, Milton, who engage the audience in singing, presenting Bible stories and teaching.
Kingdom Kidz has canceled all in-person programs through the end of the year, as well as the Wendy’s community night, ham sandwich and puppet dinner theater fundraisers.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
Online exhbit highlights heroism in the Pacific
BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Centre County has posted an exhibit on its website titled “The Long Road to Victory: Heroism and Sacrifice in the Pacific, 1945”.
The online exhibit is in lieu of a physical exhibit due to the museum being closed due to COVID-19.
“The PA Historical and Museum Commission, specifically military history sites and museum staff focused on military history have been involved in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of World War II since December 2016 with the celebration of Pearl Harbor Day” said museum Administrator Tyler Gum. “Upon entry into the war, the commonwealth provided not only vital manpower, but also critical materials and products: coal, steel, uniforms, tanks and vehicles, ships, and foodstuffs just to name a few.”
Museum Curator Jennifer Gleim chose to highlight stories from the Pacific Theater, 75 years ago, as told through 14 different collections and items.
“The Pennsylvania Military Museum is proud to be able to interpret the story of Pennsylvanians stationed in the Pacific during World War II,” she said. “More than 850,000 Pennsylvanians served throughout the course of World War II, each with a unique story. Exploring these very personal stories of heroism, duty, and sacrifice can help us to understand what American soldiers experienced as they fought to bring the war to a close.”
The online exhibit can be accessed at www.pamilmuseum.org/the-end-wwii.
Modified Bloomsburg Treefest for 2020
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has announced that its annual TreeFest event will be from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg.
Organizers said there would be no charge for Treefest, but modifications will be made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• No food will be served
• Facial coverings will be required
• New weekday hours will permit visiting at times of lower attendance
• Fewer trees will be on display to encourage social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available for all
• Boxed “High Tea kits” with all the delicious treats and tea. The accompanying traditional High Tea entertainment may be made available virtually.
Information about TreeFest will be available from the TreeFest website www.treefest.org or by calling the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at 570-784-5530.
Theater group offering virtual classes
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Theatre School will be offering Zoom classes, for children in first grade through high school, Oct. 20 through Nov. 12.
Taught by BTE ensemble members, affiliated artists and staff, Fall Virtual Theatre School 2020 courses include:
• Storytelling for ages 7-11. Students will explore famous stories as they learn basic elements of oral interpretation and performance.
• Imagination Station for ages 8-11. Students will explore expressive movement guided by their imagination in a highly interactive workshop format.
• Stage Make Up for ages 12 and up. Using materials that can be found around the house, students will learn how to create character with make up including how to do various special effects such as wounds and injuries.
• Audition Techniques for ages 12 and up. Students will learn how to prepare for an audition by being introduced to a range of techniques used by professional actors.
• Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet for teens. Students will explore the rich language and meanings of one of the most important plays in the English language. Great for getting a head-start on that Shakespeare unit in school.
Full schedule information about course offerings and registration are available online at www.btetheatreschool.org.
Make A Blanket Day canceled
LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus has had to cancel its Fall Make A Blanket Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Blankets are still being accepted for drop off from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg. Those dropping off blankets must wear face masks and follow social distancing.
Blankets may be left outside the door with the name of the makers and their address included.
The chapter anticipates that due to the pandemic and unemployment more children will be in need of a warm, comforting blanket this winter. Last year, the chapter delivered 1,945 blankets to the local six-county area.
Anyone in need of supplies to make blankets for the cause should stop by the church on drop-off days. Batting, backing and other fabric are available. Donations of yarn and fabric are also accepted.
Project Linus is a nationwide, all-volunteer non-profit organization that has delivered 8 million blankets to sick, hurting and traumatized children since it was organized in 1995.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter delivers blankets to individuals in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Lycoming, Columbia and Montour counties.
For more information, all Pat Warren at 570-966-3675.
