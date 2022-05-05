United Youth Group Trivia Night
LEWISBURG — Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, for the United Youth Group Trivia Night at Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
First game starts at 6 p.m. at the event formed to support a mission trip of the United Youth Group.
The event will also include a silent auction, cash bar with water and soft drinks available. Call 630-687-0943 or email unitedyouthlbg@gmail.com to reserve a spot. Entry is payable at the door.
The United Youth Group is comprised of young members from four Lewisburg area churches.
Roast beef dinner
MILTON — A roast beef dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce, cake, coffee, iced tea and water.
Open reading
STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will host an open reading from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Schlow Library Community Room, State College.
Attendees can bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen and meet other writers.
The Nittany Valley Writers Network is a sharing, supportive, inspiring community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience.
For more information, contact Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
Coffee hour
WILLIAMSPORT — Susan Carpenter will be the keynote speaker during a coffee hour, to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Carpenter will discuss her book “Dear Toots: Half a War-torn World Apart 1941-’45.”
The book is a compilation of letters written by the author’s father, Grant Carpenter, to his mother, affectionately known as ‘Toots’.
Grant Carpenter was activated by the United States into the Army Corps of Engineers in May 1941. The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, would send him overseas for three years, seven months and seven days. Before returning home, he served on Ascension Island, then in Africa, England and France.
Puppet show
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz will hold a puppet presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
A free showing of the movie “Charlotte’s Web” will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the puppet home.
Art at the Piers May 14
LEWISBURG — As part of our annual Celebration of the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council will be hosting Arts at the Piers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, just off of Cherry Alley.
Groups will offer engagement through activities, demonstrations, conversation, flyers or take home activities.
Participating organizations this year will include the Lewisburg Garden Club, Strictly Ballet, The Exchange, the Lewisburg Chapter of National Art Honor Society, Lewisburg Arts Council Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg, Bluebird Atelier and West Branch Chorus.
Museum to offer free admission to military families
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The program will run Saturday, May 21 through Monday, Sept. 5.
Find the list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The LCM’s participation in the Blue Star Museum initiative is made possible by support through the Museum’s Count Me in program, which provides free and reduced admission for families in our community.
For more information about the program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/count-me-in.
Cruise-in schedule announced
LEWISBURG — The 2022 Cruise-In schedule was recently announced by Susquehanna Valley CARTS.
All makes, models and years will be welcome to Cruise-Ins scheduled for for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 at the Walmart off AJK Boulevard, Route 15, Lewisburg. A Cruise-In will also be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the same location.
Cruise-In features include music from the 1950s and 1960s, door prizes and refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605 of Milton.
All dates are weather permitting. Visit www.susquehannavalleycarts.com for more information.
Studio paintings to be displayed
LEWISBURG — A selection of Robert L. Hughes’ large studio paintings will be on display throughout May in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County.
Hughes exhibit features portraits and landscapes inspired by his frequent travels to Great Britain.
Hughes is a member of the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Lewisburg Artist Guild, the Susquehanna Art Society and the Art Association of Harrisburg.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
Bingo to benefit WinterFest
MILTON — Lottery ticket bingo, to benefit the Milton WinterFest Committee, will be held Friday, May 20, at D&S Event Center, Carpenter Road, Milton. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 6.
To purchase advance tickets, call 570-713-5473 or stop by Cuts by Kristy, 16, Broadway, Milton.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of which were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
