Tuesday, Dec. 20
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Free Narcan distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., The Miller Center, 112 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Seven Mountains Audubon show and tell, 7 p.m., Kelly Township Building, Ziegler Road, Lewisburg. info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Thursday, Dec. 22
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, noon to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
Saturday, Dec. 24
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Monday, Dec. 26
• Design a Prosthetic Leg Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa. (R) ($)
Tuesday, Dec. 27
• Flight Lab Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa. (R) ($)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
• Rube Goldberg Design Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg electronics recycling event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg. ($)
Thursday, Dec. 29
• Free Narcan distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., The Miller Center, 112 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Saturday, Dec. 31
• New Year’s Eve at Noon, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3FxhEXa. (R) (R)
• Fifth annual Countdown to Noon: A Family Celebration of New Year,’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.