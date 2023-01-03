Gruesome details revealed in alleged homicide

MILTON — Chilling details of an alleged 2020 Delaware Township, Northumberland County, homicide were revealed during a July preliminary hearing for three suspects held before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
All charges against the suspects were bound over for court as a result of the hearing.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, are each charged with criminal homicide, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse for the alleged murder of Richard Leroy Jameson II at the Huffman’s residence at 415 Groover Road. Both Jameson and Koser were said to be living at the home with the Huffmans at the time.
Koser, represented by attorney Laurie Pickle, was present at the hearing. Thomas Huffman, represented by attorney Cory Leshner, and Dorothy Huffman, represented by attorney James Best, appeared via video and phone respectively.
Debra Walker — who was also living with the Huffmans at the time of the alleged murder — testified that she saw the three defendants strike and beat Jameson in the front room of their trailer home. They allegedly used a wooden paddle made from a modified two-by-four over the course of a five-hour period, after Jameson apparently mouthed off at Dorothy Huffman.
Walker said she believed the incident took place in March 2020.
Walker, who had been living with the Huffmans since November 2019 and moved out June 9, said she was in the room when Dorothy Huffman started the beating and was joined by Koser and then Thomas Huffman.
Eventually, Walker said she tried to help Jameson to the bathroom, but he collapsed to the floor and she observed blood. He was put on the couch with his head on a pillow, and Dorothy Huffman then allegedly slammed his head to the ground.
Over the next two hours, Walker said she sat outside in a PT Cruiser after watching Thomas Huffman and Koser remove the body in a mattress and carry it into a heavily wooded area behind the property. They also had shovels and flashlights, and returned later that night with only the shovels and lights.
Trooper James Nestico testified that he was alerted to the case in early June after being contacted by an acquaintance of Walker’s who said Walker told her and Brandy Lewis what she witnessed.
After police arrived on the scene at the Groover Road property, Nestico said he made contact with Thomas Huffman and asked if he could show officers to the site of Jameson’s remains. Huffman then led Nestico through the densely wooded area behind the house to a large tree, which he said was the approximate location of the buried body.
After cadaver dogs combed the area, excavation began the next day. A human scapula was found about 30 yards from the spot Huffman had indicated, with three small stones on top of the ground. Further excavation uncovered more skeletal remains.
Thomas Huffman allegedly told Nestico that Dorothy Huffman called him on the day of the incident saying Jameson was being verbally abusive and aggressive towards her. Upon returning from work, Thomas Huffman confronted Jameson, who he said knocked his glasses off and spit at him, after which the two engaged in a physical altercation.
The suspects remain jailed in lieu of bail, with criminal motion hearings in the case scheduled for March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.