Dustin J. Heddings
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
John C. Bender Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mazeppa Union Church.
Maynard S. Kratzer
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a funeral will follow at noon.
