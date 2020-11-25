MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the first time in 114 years, the Minnesota-Wisconsin game has been bumped off the schedule.
Minnesota called off its annual battle with Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe — which was slated for Saturday afternoon — due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the program. The decision made Tuesday by Minnesota will also likely make the 18th-ranked Badgers ineligible for the Big Ten championship game, because of two earlier canceled games.
Utah’s game against Arizona State — scheduled for Sunday — was also added Tuesday to the cancellation list because the Sun Devils still don’t have enough scholarship players available due to numerous COVID-19 cases that includes coach Herm Edwards.
By the end of the day, Utah was rescheduled to play Washington on Saturday. The Huskies had their scheduled game with Washington State canceled last Sunday.
No. 24 Tulsa’s game on Saturday against Houston also was postponed because of Houston’s COVID-19 issues.
Ten scheduled games this week involving FBS teams have been postponed or canceled. The Minnesota-Wisconsin game and the Utah-Arizona State game won’t be made up. Tulsa and Houston have no common open dates left and will only be able to reschedule the game if neither team is in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 19.
