State Police at Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Nathan Allen, 49, of Milton, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
The stop was conducted at 7:48 p.m. March 19 at Routes 45 and 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Danville woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:34 p.m. March 20 along Frosty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2018 Tesla driven by Jing Pan lost control, went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Pan, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 12:08 p.m. March 20 along Green Ridge Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Huyndai Santa Fe driven by Benjamin Martin, 35, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway, and struck a road sign and tree. A 5-year-old passenger in the vehicle was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Martin was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Annette Weaver, 70, of Allenwood, reported the theft of a ladder valued at $50 and a garden bench valued at $10.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between March 13 and March 19 at 16971 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which someone allegedly squirted a red sticky substance throughout a Dollar General store, causing damage to $25 worth of products.
The incident occurred at 2:19 p.m. March 20 at 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 15 to 18 years of age.
