Racing on TV:
Series: ARCA
Race: Speediatrics 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 8:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Motul Petit Le Mans
Track: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Clean Harbors 200
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Kansas Lottery 300
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Hollywood Casino 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
