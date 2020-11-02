PITTSBURGH (AP) — A weekend shooting in Pittsburgh has left three people dead, including a teenager, and left another youth wounded, authorities said Sunday.
Officers responded to the city’s Allentown neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Pittsburgh public safety officials said.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one died later, they said. The dead included two men aged 22 and 24 and a 17-year-old, the officials said, without releasing their names.
Another 17-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wound to the face, authorities said.
All of the victims were male, they added.
Authorities said the crime apparently began in the street and moved into a house.
No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.