Actor Michael Caine is 90. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 90. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 78. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 78. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 77. Comedian Billy Crystal is 75. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 72. Country singer Jann Browne is 69. Actor Adrian Zmed is 69. Actor Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 64. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald (“Castle,” ″24″) is 63. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 57. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ″Malcolm in the Middle”) is 57. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 55. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 54. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 53. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 50. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Battlestar Galactica”) is 49. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 47. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 47. Actor Chris Klein is 46. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 42. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 41. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 40. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 37. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 37. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The end of an era
- Identity theft suspects captured following high-speed chase
- Sheetz set to reopen
- Police: Suspect held women at knifepoint
- Donna D. Budman
- Middleburg teens killed in crash
- Court documents detail Mifflinburg stabbing
- Watsontown resident releases restaurant search app
- DA Matulewicz misses deadline to file petition
- Ten wrestlers stay alive for medals at PIAA Championships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.