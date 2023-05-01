Singer Judy Collins is 84. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” ″General Hospital”) is 81. Singer Rita Coolidge is 78. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 77. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 72. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 69. Actor Byron Stewart is 67. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 61. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ″The Outsiders”) is 59. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 58. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 57. Country singer Tim McGraw is 56. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 55. Director Wes Anderson is 54. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 51. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 49. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 47. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 41. Actor Kerry Bishe (“Argo”) is 39. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 37. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 19.
