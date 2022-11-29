Wednesday, Nov. 30

Men’s basketball

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

St. Bonaventure at Bucknell, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Boys basketball

Lewisburg vs. TBA (at Shamokin Tournament), TBA

Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Girls basketball

Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invite, TBA

College wrestling

Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball

Lewisburg vs. Mahanoy Area (at Shamokin Tournament), 7:30 p.m.

Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Girls basketball

Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invitational, TBA

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Stony Brook at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA

