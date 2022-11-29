Wednesday, Nov. 30
Men’s basketball
Saint Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
St. Bonaventure at Bucknell, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Boys basketball
Lewisburg vs. TBA (at Shamokin Tournament), TBA
Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Girls basketball
Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invite, TBA
College wrestling
Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys basketball
Lewisburg vs. Mahanoy Area (at Shamokin Tournament), 7:30 p.m.
Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Girls basketball
Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invitational, TBA
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Stony Brook at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA
