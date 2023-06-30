Rotary meets Wednesdays
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club meets for breakfast and speakers at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Library system announces meeting dates
UNION COUNTY— The Union County Library System, along with its member libraries, has released the 2023 board meeting dates.
The Union County Library System Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates: July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14.
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
The Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, will meet at 6 pm on the following dates: July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library, Laurelton, will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
