Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 86. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 81. Actor Tim Curry is 77. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 76. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 71. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 60. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 58. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 55. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 55. Actor Ashley Judd is 55. Singer Luis Miguel is 53. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 51. Actor Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 51. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 49. Actor James Franco is 45. Actor Kate Hudson is 44. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 42. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” ″Maria Full of Grace”) is 42. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 41. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 40. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 38. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 36.
