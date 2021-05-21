NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 574; 2. William Byron, 473; 3. Martin Truex, 472; 4. Joey Logano, 442; 5. Kyle Larson, 440; 6. Ryan Blaney, 438; 7. Chase Elliott, 432; 8. Kevin Harvick, 427; 9. Brad Keselowski, 404; 10. Kyle Busch, 383; 11. Austin Dillon, 341; 12. Christopher Bell, 336; 13. Alex Bowman, 332; 14. Chris Buescher, 309; 15. Tyler Reddick, 298; 16. Michael McDowell, 290.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 437; 2. Daniel Hemric, 375; 3. Harrison Burton, 363; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 342; 5. Jeb Burton, 318; 6. Justin Allgaier, 316; 7. Noah Gragson, 300; 8. Justin Haley, 292; 9. Myatt Snider, 282; 10. Jeremy Clements, 277; 11. Michael Annett, 244; 12. Brandon Jones, 240.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 368; 2. Ben Rhodes, 322; 3. Sheldon Creed, 286; 4. Austin Hill, 275; 5. Matt Crafton, 247; 6. Todd Gilliland, 236; 7. Stewart Friesen, 233; 8. Grant Enfinger, 233; 9. Zane Smith, 230; 10. Johnny Sauter, 200.
