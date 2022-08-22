SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) has announced that Teri Provost, a 15-year staffer, will be taking on the role of chief in the newly formed Community Services Division.
The Community Services Division (CSD) will encompass SEDA-COG’s Community Development, Flood Resiliency, Housing Rehabilitation and Community Revitalization programs.
Provost worked in SEDA-COG’s Community Development Program for nine years before becoming the director of Housing Rehabilitation and Flood Resiliency. Throughout her 15-year career at SEDA-COG, she has prepared numerous grant applications and has proficient experience with Federal Emergency Management Agency and Housing and Urban Development programs.
Provost has been a member of The Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) since 2018 and serves as the Chapter District 2 Director.
She also serves as past chair of the Pennsylvania Association of State Floodplain Managers (PAFPM) board.
Provost earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Clarion University in 2002.
Susquehanna Community Bank
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank has announced the addition of a new assistant vice president, retail operations manager, Dawn Garrison.
Garrison earned a AIB General Banking Diploma from the PBA Intermediate School of Banking and specializes in the area of bank operations. She also is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, 2013.
Garrison lives with her family as a resident of Beaver Springs, where she is active in the Zion United Methodist Church as both a parishioner and also serves as the church treasurer.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., to the ophthalmology team in Williamsport.
Yan received her doctorate degree in optometry and master’s degree of vision science from SUNY College of Optometry, New York, N.Y. She completed her residency in ocular disease and primary care optometry with BronxCare Health System, Bronx, N.Y.
Yan joins David Frey, M.D., as part of the UPMC Ophthalmology team in North Central Pa.
Community Giving Foundation
BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation recently welcomed Shelli Sarge as operations assistant.
Sarge will work with the foundation’s director of philanthropy to provide support for the development and finance departments by processing incoming donations, offering technical support to donors and fundholders, and utilizing the foundation’s database software to its fullest capabilities.
Prior to joining the foundation team, she worked for KN-AN Inc. and Lehrine Inc. as a bookkeeper, and also owned and operated Red Brick Studios for many years. Sarge is a native of Nescopeck and continues to call the community home with her husband. Their daughter lives in York.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Jon Gabrielsen, MD, FASMBS, Bariatric and Foregut Specialist, to the Bariatric Center of Evangelical.
As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures designed to help patients lose weight safely and effectively as well as procedures to correct hiatal hernias and treat refractory reflux disease.
Practicing in general surgery since 2003, Gabrielsen has been focused on bariatrics as a specialty for 15 years. He joins Christopher Motto, MD, FACS, at the Bariatric Center of Evangelical, to assist patients who have been classified as obese and who have struggled unsuccessfully to lose weight through diet and exercise to achieve life-changing results through bariatric surgery.
Gabrielsen received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Indiana School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Ind. He completed his General Surgery Residency at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa and his Minimally invasive Surgery Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. He is board certified in General Surgery.
Prior to Evangelical, Gabrielsen, served at Geisinger Medical Center, in the Department of General Surgery in the section of Bariatric and Foregut Surgery.
Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast
MOOSIC — Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Jenna Pacini as CEO for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.
Pacini will oversee the development of the facility, including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design and oversight of all key functions leading to the opening of the new hospital.
Pacini has also served as chief operating officer (COO) of Philadelphia-based Belmont Behavioral Health System and in other capacities at Catholic Health East and Mercy Health System.
