TURBOTVILLE — Students of the month for March were recently recognized at Warrior Run High School.
Outstanding Senior
Mikaela Majcher, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Majcher, was recognized as the Outstanding Senior.
Mikaela is active in Student Council (historian), cross country, track and field and National Honor Society (secretary). She is also active with North Union United Soccer Club and SportsZone, Northumberland.
She enjoys hanging out with friends and going to Dunkin'.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, and she is a member of the PIAA Class 2A state championship cross country team.
Mikaela plans to fulfill a seat in the five-year accelerated physician's assistant program and play collegiate soccer at King's College.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Caleb Long, son of Chris and Diane Long, was named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Caleb is active in varsity football, wrestling, track and field, choir, band and the school musical.
He attends Community Mennonite Fellowship and is a member of the Youth Worship Team. He enjoys singing, playing board games and hanging out with friends.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, Susquehanna Valley Band and SU Honors Band.
Caleb plans to attend Grove City College to major in communications and begin a career in broadcasting.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Nicole Keim, daughter of John and Melissa Keim, was recognized as Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Nicole is active in Student Council, Principal's Cabinet, cross country, track and field, soccer, National Honor Society (secretary) and National Art Honor Society.
She is a volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and is employed at Lewisburg Freez. She enjoys art.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll and varsity letters in cross country, track and field and soccer.
Nicole plans to attend Bloomsburg University to obtain a bachelor's degree in speech pathology.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Orin Gorton, son of Jeffrey and Kathy Gorton, was recognized as Milton Rotary Club's Vocational Student of the Month.
Orin attends LycoCTC, where he is part of the Criminal Justice Program.
Outside school, he attends St. Joseph's Church, Milton, where he volunteers for fish dinners and other activities. He attended the Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet Program in 2018. He is employed at Thee Tree Farm, Dewart.
His hobbies include reading, hunting, fishing and hiking.
Orin plans to serve five years in the Marine Corps.
