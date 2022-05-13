Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Heart of America 200

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: ARCA

Race: Dutch Boy 150

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: GMR Grand Prix

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: AdventHealth 400

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS2; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Lexus Grand Prix

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., USA

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.