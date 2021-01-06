Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S. C. — Bob Jones University recently announced that Katherine Allred, a junior nursing major from Winfield, and Alaina Groff, a first-year English education major from New Columbia, were recently named to the fall semester President’s List for high academic achievement
Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average to qualify for the semester.
Shultz earns Doctor of Physical Therapy
DALLAS — Gregory Shultz, of Milton, recently earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Misericordia University.
Degrees were conferred Sunday, Dec. 20.
Penn College paramedic program to offer hybrid option
WILLIAMSPORT — In January, Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic program will launch a hybrid instruction option that combines in-person and online learning.
Designed to provide flexibility for EMTs who want to complete a paramedic education program while continuing to work, the lecture portion of the paramedic coursework will be both livestreamed and recorded for later viewing by those who use the hybrid instruction model. For students who prefer the traditional experience, lectures will continue to be held in-person.
All paramedic students will continue to receive the same hands-on clinical experiences, including spending more than 1,000 hours in a variety of field and clinical settings, such as the Little League World Series, home Penn State football games when pandemic restrictions are lifted and a rotation in a cadaver skills lab.
Students will also spend over 200 hours in the program’s dedicated simulation labs. Learning facilities are equipped with a family of lifelike manikins, a unique crash car that can rotate to simulate accident scenes and an ambulance.
Labs can be toured virtually at vimeo.com/penncollege/paramedic or by contacting Christopher T. Boyer, paramedic program director, at paramedic@pct.edu.
Penn College offers an associate degree in paramedic science and a certificate in paramedic practice. Graduation makes a student eligible to sit for the national registry examination to become a certified paramedic. Students can prepare for leadership positions by pursuing a Penn College bachelor’s degree in applied health studies or through the dual-degree pathway the paramedic program has established with the college’s emergency management bachelor’s degree.
The college noted Pennsylvania is experiencing a critical shortage of paramedics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an even greater demand for paramedics in the future with 6% job growth through 2029.
“The pandemic has highlighted the desperate need we have for paramedics in our communities,” Boyer added. “When someone calls 911, they expect a highly skilled provider to respond to care for them or their family. The paramedic shortage has stretched our EMS resources incredibly thin in Pennsylvania in a time when we need these advanced providers readily available to respond.”
A Pathways Scholarship that benefits graduates of the EMT course offered by Workforce Development at Penn College was also recently introduced. The course is offered in various locations across the region. Paramedic students who have completed the course since its inception in 2015 and have maintained EMT certification are eligible for this $1,500 renewable scholarship.
For those enrolling just after high school, the college offers a renewable Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student Scholarship of $2,000 to Pennsylvania residents who enroll full time and have completed at least one year in a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved career and technical education program with at least a 2.0 grade point average for their CTE coursework.
The next paramedic cohort begins the third week of January. Interested EMTs who wish to begin the paramedic program in January should contact the college’s paramedic office for more information at 570-329-4931 or paramedic@pct.edu.
