LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of July health screenings, support groups and classes.
The following screenings will be held:
• Free hearing screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive blood screening: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Family Medicine of Evangelical, 412 W Market St., Middleburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Sunbury, YMCA; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center, Lewisburg; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, Milton, YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Blood pressure screening: 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
The following classes will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 11 and July 18, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at The Miller Center.
To register for a class and pay fees, call 570-768-3200.
The Empty Arms Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. This is support for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
