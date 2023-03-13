Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 98. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 90. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 84. Singer Candi Staton is 83. Actor William H. Macy is 73. Comedian Robin Duke is 69. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 67. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 63. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 61. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 54. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 52. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 52. Rapper Common is 51. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 51. Singer Glenn Lewis is 48. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 47. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 39. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 39. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 38.

