Thursday, Aug. 25

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore (Belles Springs), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

High school football

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

South Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

High school football

Shamokin at Lewisburg (at Bucknell), 7:309 p.m.

Boys soccer

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Millville at Milton, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Millville at Milton, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Benton at Milton, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, TBA

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

Girls tennis

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boy/girls cross country

Loyalsock, Selinsgrove, Southern at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Midd-West at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

