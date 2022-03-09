LEWISBURG — Bucknell women’s basketball senior Marly Walls has been named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team.
Walls, who earned Patriot League All-Defensive honors, becomes the 10th player in program history to earn Academic All-League status. The Bardstown, Ky., native maintains a 3.59 cumulative grade-point average as a political science major with a minor in economics. She has been a three-year dean’s list honoree as well as a three-year member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.
Walls is employed as a social media and marketing intern for the university Advancement’s Marketing Strategy and Outreach team.
She started all 29 regular season games and averaged 32.9 minutes. She’s helped guide the team on both ends of the floor, ranking sixth in the Patriot League in assists (3.6 apg) and tying for fourth in the league in steals (1.7 spg).
11 times this season Walls handed out five or more assists, and she matched her career high of eight assists four times. She also came away with three or more steals in nine contests, including a career-high five steals in Bucknell’s most recent game. Walls scored in double figures 11 times and averages 7.7 points. Her best scoring output came in a big win over Army two weeks ago when she poured in a career-high 19 on 5-of-7 shooting, three 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 showing at the foul line.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and be a starter or key player in his/her sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.