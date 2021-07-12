Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 47 40 .540 _ Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 Washington 42 47 .472 6 Miami 39 50 .438 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 Chicago 44 46 .489 8 St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 San Diego 53 40 .570 6 Colorado 40 51 .440 18 Arizona 26 66 .283 32½
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game San Francisco 10, Washington 4 Philadelphia 11, Boston 2 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Colorado 3, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami 7, Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 5, Boston 4 Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1 San Francisco 3, Washington 1 Colorado 3, San Diego 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4 St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ New York 46 43 .517 8 Toronto 45 42 .517 8 Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 54 35 .607 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 15 Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 _ Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ Seattle 48 43 .527 7 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 Texas 35 55 .389 19½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2 Minnesota 9, Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3 Philadelphia 11, Boston 2 Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6 N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1 Philadelphia 5, Boston 4 Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings Oakland 4, Texas 1 Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1 Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd. Monday’s Games AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m. Tuesday’s Games AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
2021 All-Star Rosters
Tuesday, July 13 At Coors Field, Denver r-replacement; i-inactive
American League
Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Starters Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Outfield — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels Reserves Catchers Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Infielders Matt Olson, Oakland i-Jose Altuve, Houston Bo Bichette, Toronto Jose Ramirez, Cleveland i-Carlos Correa, Houston Jared Walsh r-Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox r-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City r-Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Outfielders i-Michael Brantley, Houston Joey Gallo, Texas Adolis Garcia, Texas Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Designated Hitters Nelson Cruz, Minnesota J.D. Martinez, Boston Pitchers Starters i-Shane Bieber, Cleveland Gerrit Cole, N.Y. Yankees Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Kyle Gibson, Texas Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox r-Chirs Bassitt, Oakland Relievers Matt Barnes, Boston Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox i-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers Starters i-Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis i-Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reserves Catchers J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia r,i-Yadier Molina, St. Louis r-Omar Narvaiez, Milwaukee Infielders Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Kris Bryant, Chicago Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers Trea Turner, Washington r-Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers r-Manny Machado, LA. Dodgers Outfielders i-Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh i-Kyle Schwarber, Washington Juan Soto, Washington Chris Taylor, L.A. Dodgers Pitchers Starters Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee i-Yu Darvish, San Diego i-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets i-Kevins Gausman, San Francisco German Marquez, Colorado Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia i-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee r-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers r-Max Scherzer, Washington r-Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee r-Taijuan Walker, N.Y. Mets Relievers Josh Hader, Milwaukee Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs Mark Melancon, San Diego Alex Reyes, St. Louis Trevor Rogers, Miami
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 37 21 .638 — Toledo (Detroit) 32 26 .552 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 29 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 28 31 .447 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 31 .466 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 33 .421 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 34 .414 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Worcester (Boston) 34 24 .586 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 33 24 .579 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 33 .441 12 Rochester (Washington) 25 33 .431 12½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 19 40 .322 19
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 40 18 .690 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 37 22 .627 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 27 .534 9 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 26 34 .433 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 33 .431 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 32 .429 15 Memphis (St. Louis) 23 36 .390 17½
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Scranton W/B 5, 8 innings, 1st game Scranton W/B 1, Syracuse 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Gwinnett 8, Nashville 4 Lehigh Valley 9, Worcester 1 Jacksonville 6, Charlotte 5, 11 innings Memphis at Louisville, ppd. Rochester 7, Buffalo 3, 1st game Rochester 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game Durham 5, Norfolk 2 Indianapolis 11, Columbus 1 Toledo at Omaha, ppd. St. Paul at Iowa, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis 3, Louisville 1 Syracuse 9, Scranton W/B 8, 10 innings Buffalo at Rochester, ppd. Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0 Lehigh Valley 5, Worcester 1 Indianapolis at Columbus, ppd. Iowa 1, St. Paul 0, 1st game Iowa 3, St. Paul 2, 2nd game Durham 1 Norfolk 0 Omaha 6, Toledo 5 Jacksonville 3, Charlotte 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 38 21 .644 — Portland (Boston) 34 23 .596 3 Reading (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 12½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 32 .429 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 35 .386 15 Hartford (Colorado) 18 41 .305 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 34 24 .586 — Erie (Detroit) 35 25 .583 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 25 .569 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 33 27 .550 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 26 .544 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 22 37 .373 12½
Saturday’s Games
Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1 Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2 Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1 Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2 Akron 3, Altoona 2 Richmond 7, Bowie 5 Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3 Somerset 5, Erie 0
Sunday’s Games
Portland 7, Hartford 5 Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd. Richmond 12, Bowie 5 Harrisburg 6, Reading 3 Akron at Altoona, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 39 20 .661 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 6 Wilmington (Washington) 26 33 .441 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 19 39 .328 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 35 25 .583 4 Rome (Atlanta) 32 28 .533 7 Greenville (Boston) 31 29 .517 8 Asheville (Houston) 26 33 .441 12½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .417 13 Hickory (Texas) 25 35 .417 14
Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, 1st game Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, 2nd game Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, 1st game Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, 2nd game Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1 Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3
Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0 Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5 Bowling Green 5, Rome 3 Asheville 10, Greensboro 3 Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2 Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 22 18 .550 — Long Island 21 19 .525 1 Lancaster 20 21 .488 2½ York 18 23 .439 4½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 26 13 .658 — High Point 18 22 .450 8½ Gastonia 17 21 .447 8½ West Virginia 17 22 .436 9
Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 8, West Virginia 0, game 1 West Virginia 3, Southern Maryland 2, game 2 York 8, Long Island 7 Lancaster 15, Gastonia 12 Lexington 12, High Point 9
Sunday’s Games
Gastonia 7, Lancaster 4 York 9, Long Island 7 Southern Maryland 2, West Virginia 1 Lexington 12, High Point 1
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled Tuesday’s Games Gastonia at High Point, 2, 5 p.m. York at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 1
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Saturday’s Games
Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79 Connecticut 71, New York 54 Indiana 79, Atlanta 68 Seattle 82, Phoenix 75 Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points. 2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54. 3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 37. 4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48. 5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36. 6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42. 7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30. 8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29. 9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28. 10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30. 11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27. 12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27. 13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38. 14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23. 15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22. 16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21. 17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20. 18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31. 19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22. 20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20. 21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16. 22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15. 23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14. 24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13. 25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12. 26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11. 27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10. 28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9. 29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0. 30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0. 31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3. 35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2. 36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1. 37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
360 Sprint Cars — 26 Entries 30-Lap Open: 1) M1 Mark Smith ($5,075) 2) 23 Pat Cannon 3) 35 Jason Shultz 4) 77 Derek Locke 5) 33 Michael Walter 6) 27 Devin Borden 7) 63 Josh Weller 8) 79 Jordan Thomas 9) 47 Adam Carberry 10) 7 Alex Bright 11) 28F Davie Franek 12) 4S John Smith 13) 3 Todd Gracey 14) 66 Ryan Kissinger 15) 75 Nash Ely 16) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 17) 23T John Stehman 18) 669 Brandon McGough 19) 1Q Thomas Radivoy 20) 14B Brett Wright 21) 12 Blane Heimbach 22) 07 Colby Womer 23) 10K Joe Kata III 24) 5Z Zach Burd Heat Winners: Joe Kata, Michael Walter, Jason Shultz B-Main Winner: Thomas Radivoy 305 Sprint Cars – 37 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 95 Garrett Bard 2) 8 Nick Sweigart 3) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 4) 33 Derek Hauck 5) 36 Dominic Melair 6) 20 Doug Dodson 7) 99A Devin Adams 8) 97 Kenny Heffner 9) 67 Ken Duke 10) M1 Justin Mills 11) 2 Erin Statler 12) 11M Mikell McGee 13) 19 Kruz Kepner 14) 71 Josh Spicer 15) 1M Paul Moyer 16) 25 Dustin Young 17) 54 Mike Melair 18) 14 Logan Spahr 19) 7 Drew Young 20) 41 Jared Zionkowski 21) 44 Christian Rumsey 22) 46 Mike Alleman 23) 35 Buddy Schweibinz 24) 24 Will Brunson 25) 0Z Zach Rhodes 26) 03 Branstin Shue Heat Winners: Josh Spicer, Garrett Bard, Kenny Heffner, Doug Dodson B-Main Winner: Logan Spahr Roadrunners – 10 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 2 Adam Campbell 2) 33 Curtis Lawton 3) 11 Keith Bissinger 4) 992 Terry Kramer 5) 7 Jake Jones 6) 60 Jimmy Kessler 7) 60K Keegan Strawser 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 28 Miranda Minium 10) 25 Nate Romig Heat Winners: Adam Campbell, Curtis Lawton
Clinton County Speedway
Saturday results
Limited Late Models: 1. Jim Yoder 2. Mike Smith 3. Denny Fourney 4. Len Stroud, Sr 5. Tim Luben 6. Andrew Yoder 7. Kaiden Bard 8. Jeremy Ohl 9. Nick Loffredo DNS Joe Loffredo, Ronnie Laubscher Heats Jim Yoder, and Andrew Yoder 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Denny Rinehimer 4. Cory Stabley 5. Doug Reinard 6. Braden Kuhn 7. Nick Whitesel 8. Skeetz Hockenbrock 9. Tom Quiggle 10. Troy Whitesel 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Logan Hammaker 13. Matthew Dixson 14. Levi Brungard 15. James Bigler 16. Rich Damore 17. Aiden Adams 18. Wyatt Rotz 19. Bobby Sanso 20. Tyler Clowes 21. Gary Keister Heats Stabley, Weaver, Rotz 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Dexter Strawser 3. Dustin Roberts 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Cody Hauck 6. Ethan Spotts 7. Timmy Bittner 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Jeff Gyuina 10. Dan Tripoli 11. Kyle Knopp 12. James Layton 13. Eric Knopp Heats: C. Hauck and Strawser Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Robert Tressler 3. AY Schilling 4. Noah Jensen 5. Kris Orwig sr. 6. Rich Fye 7. Rooster Peters 8. Cory Long 9. Todd Geyer Sr. 10. Tim Shirk DNS Marc Bitler Heats Tressler and Schilling Four Cylinders (Feature #1) 1. John Bower 2 Blake Snyder 3. Jimmy Moyer 4. Dylan Craft 5. Scott Englert 6. Chloe Smith 7. Maddox Smith 8. Emily Brouse 9. Coty Maines 10. Dakota Hamilton 11. Tim Muthler 12. Chelsea Harris 13. Hunter Flood 14. Joe Snook DNS: Sam Creveling, Tim Raup, Dylan Allen, Kevin Tripley, Chris Small, Austin Rothfuss, Skyler Witchley, Allen Buss. Four Cylinder (Feature #2) 1. Keith Haagen 2. Jimmy Moyer 3. Dylan Craft 4. John Bower 5. Scott Engler 6. Maddox Smith 7. Chloe Smith 8. Joshua Thompson 9. Tim Muthler 10. Emily Brouse 11. Hunter Flook 12. Gage Wilson 13. Coty Maines 14. Chelsea Harris 15. Blake Snyder 16. Joey Snook 17. Brain Snook 18. Shawn Stahl 19. John Baney 20. Bryan Hackenberg 21. Dakota Hamilton 22. Katelynn Sementelli DNS: Kris Orwig Jr., Jonathan Stringfellow Heats: Englert, Haagen and Stahl 4 Cylinder Jr. Chloe Smith
Golf
PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores
Sunday At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
