W L Pct GB New York 47 40 .540 _ Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 Washington 42 47 .472 6 Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 Chicago 44 46 .489 8 St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 San Diego 53 40 .570 6 Colorado 40 51 .440 18 Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game San Francisco 10, Washington 4 Philadelphia 11, Boston 2 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Colorado 3, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 7, Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 5, Boston 4 Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1 San Francisco 3, Washington 1 Colorado 3, San Diego 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4 St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ New York 46 43 .517 8 Toronto 45 42 .517 8 Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 35 .607 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 15 Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 _ Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ Seattle 48 43 .527 7 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 Texas 35 55 .389 19½

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2 Minnesota 9, Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3 Philadelphia 11, Boston 2 Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6 N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1 Philadelphia 5, Boston 4 Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings Oakland 4, Texas 1 Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1 Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd. Monday’s Games AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m. Tuesday’s Games AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

2021 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 13 At Coors Field, Denver r-replacement; i-inactive

American League

Manager — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Starters Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Outfield — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels Reserves Catchers Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Infielders Matt Olson, Oakland i-Jose Altuve, Houston Bo Bichette, Toronto Jose Ramirez, Cleveland i-Carlos Correa, Houston Jared Walsh r-Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox r-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City r-Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Outfielders i-Michael Brantley, Houston Joey Gallo, Texas Adolis Garcia, Texas Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Designated Hitters Nelson Cruz, Minnesota J.D. Martinez, Boston Pitchers Starters i-Shane Bieber, Cleveland Gerrit Cole, N.Y. Yankees Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Kyle Gibson, Texas Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox r-Chirs Bassitt, Oakland Relievers Matt Barnes, Boston Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox i-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers Starters i-Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis i-Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reserves Catchers J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia r,i-Yadier Molina, St. Louis r-Omar Narvaiez, Milwaukee Infielders Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Kris Bryant, Chicago Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers Trea Turner, Washington r-Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers r-Manny Machado, LA. Dodgers Outfielders i-Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh i-Kyle Schwarber, Washington Juan Soto, Washington Chris Taylor, L.A. Dodgers Pitchers Starters Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee i-Yu Darvish, San Diego i-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets i-Kevins Gausman, San Francisco German Marquez, Colorado Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia i-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee r-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers r-Max Scherzer, Washington r-Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee r-Taijuan Walker, N.Y. Mets Relievers Josh Hader, Milwaukee Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs Mark Melancon, San Diego Alex Reyes, St. Louis Trevor Rogers, Miami

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 37 21 .638 — Toledo (Detroit) 32 26 .552 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 29 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 28 31 .447 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 31 .466 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 33 .421 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 34 .414 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Worcester (Boston) 34 24 .586 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 33 24 .579 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 33 .441 12 Rochester (Washington) 25 33 .431 12½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 19 40 .322 19

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 40 18 .690 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 37 22 .627 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 27 .534 9 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 26 34 .433 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 33 .431 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 32 .429 15 Memphis (St. Louis) 23 36 .390 17½

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Scranton W/B 5, 8 innings, 1st game Scranton W/B 1, Syracuse 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Gwinnett 8, Nashville 4 Lehigh Valley 9, Worcester 1 Jacksonville 6, Charlotte 5, 11 innings Memphis at Louisville, ppd. Rochester 7, Buffalo 3, 1st game Rochester 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game Durham 5, Norfolk 2 Indianapolis 11, Columbus 1 Toledo at Omaha, ppd. St. Paul at Iowa, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 3, Louisville 1 Syracuse 9, Scranton W/B 8, 10 innings Buffalo at Rochester, ppd. Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0 Lehigh Valley 5, Worcester 1 Indianapolis at Columbus, ppd. Iowa 1, St. Paul 0, 1st game Iowa 3, St. Paul 2, 2nd game Durham 1 Norfolk 0 Omaha 6, Toledo 5 Jacksonville 3, Charlotte 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 38 21 .644 — Portland (Boston) 34 23 .596 3 Reading (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 12½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 32 .429 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 35 .386 15 Hartford (Colorado) 18 41 .305 20

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 34 24 .586 — Erie (Detroit) 35 25 .583 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 25 .569 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 33 27 .550 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 26 .544 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 22 37 .373 12½

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1 Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2 Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1 Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2 Akron 3, Altoona 2 Richmond 7, Bowie 5 Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3 Somerset 5, Erie 0

Sunday’s Games

Portland 7, Hartford 5 Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd. Richmond 12, Bowie 5 Harrisburg 6, Reading 3 Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 39 20 .661 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 6 Wilmington (Washington) 26 33 .441 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 19 39 .328 19½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 35 25 .583 4 Rome (Atlanta) 32 28 .533 7 Greenville (Boston) 31 29 .517 8 Asheville (Houston) 26 33 .441 12½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .417 13 Hickory (Texas) 25 35 .417 14

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, 1st game Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, 2nd game Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, 1st game Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, 2nd game Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1 Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0 Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5 Bowling Green 5, Rome 3 Asheville 10, Greensboro 3 Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2 Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 22 18 .550 — Long Island 21 19 .525 1 Lancaster 20 21 .488 2½ York 18 23 .439 4½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 26 13 .658 — High Point 18 22 .450 8½ Gastonia 17 21 .447 8½ West Virginia 17 22 .436 9

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 8, West Virginia 0, game 1 West Virginia 3, Southern Maryland 2, game 2 York 8, Long Island 7 Lancaster 15, Gastonia 12 Lexington 12, High Point 9

Sunday’s Games

Gastonia 7, Lancaster 4 York 9, Long Island 7 Southern Maryland 2, West Virginia 1 Lexington 12, High Point 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled Tuesday’s Games Gastonia at High Point, 2, 5 p.m. York at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

Saturday’s Games

Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79 Connecticut 71, New York 54 Indiana 79, Atlanta 68 Seattle 82, Phoenix 75 Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

2021 All-Star Game Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points. 2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54. 3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 37. 4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48. 5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36. 6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42. 7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30. 8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29. 9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28. 10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30. 11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27. 12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27. 13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38. 14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23. 15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22. 16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21. 17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20. 18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31. 19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22. 20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20. 21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16. 22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15. 23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14. 24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13. 25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12. 26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11. 27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10. 28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9. 29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0. 30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0. 31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0. 34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3. 35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2. 36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1. 37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.

Selinsgrove Speedway

Saturday results

360 Sprint Cars — 26 Entries 30-Lap Open: 1) M1 Mark Smith ($5,075) 2) 23 Pat Cannon 3) 35 Jason Shultz 4) 77 Derek Locke 5) 33 Michael Walter 6) 27 Devin Borden 7) 63 Josh Weller 8) 79 Jordan Thomas 9) 47 Adam Carberry 10) 7 Alex Bright 11) 28F Davie Franek 12) 4S John Smith 13) 3 Todd Gracey 14) 66 Ryan Kissinger 15) 75 Nash Ely 16) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 17) 23T John Stehman 18) 669 Brandon McGough 19) 1Q Thomas Radivoy 20) 14B Brett Wright 21) 12 Blane Heimbach 22) 07 Colby Womer 23) 10K Joe Kata III 24) 5Z Zach Burd Heat Winners: Joe Kata, Michael Walter, Jason Shultz B-Main Winner: Thomas Radivoy 305 Sprint Cars – 37 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 95 Garrett Bard 2) 8 Nick Sweigart 3) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 4) 33 Derek Hauck 5) 36 Dominic Melair 6) 20 Doug Dodson 7) 99A Devin Adams 8) 97 Kenny Heffner 9) 67 Ken Duke 10) M1 Justin Mills 11) 2 Erin Statler 12) 11M Mikell McGee 13) 19 Kruz Kepner 14) 71 Josh Spicer 15) 1M Paul Moyer 16) 25 Dustin Young 17) 54 Mike Melair 18) 14 Logan Spahr 19) 7 Drew Young 20) 41 Jared Zionkowski 21) 44 Christian Rumsey 22) 46 Mike Alleman 23) 35 Buddy Schweibinz 24) 24 Will Brunson 25) 0Z Zach Rhodes 26) 03 Branstin Shue Heat Winners: Josh Spicer, Garrett Bard, Kenny Heffner, Doug Dodson B-Main Winner: Logan Spahr Roadrunners – 10 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 2 Adam Campbell 2) 33 Curtis Lawton 3) 11 Keith Bissinger 4) 992 Terry Kramer 5) 7 Jake Jones 6) 60 Jimmy Kessler 7) 60K Keegan Strawser 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 28 Miranda Minium 10) 25 Nate Romig Heat Winners: Adam Campbell, Curtis Lawton

Clinton County Speedway

Saturday results

Limited Late Models: 1. Jim Yoder 2. Mike Smith 3. Denny Fourney 4. Len Stroud, Sr 5. Tim Luben 6. Andrew Yoder 7. Kaiden Bard 8. Jeremy Ohl 9. Nick Loffredo DNS Joe Loffredo, Ronnie Laubscher Heats Jim Yoder, and Andrew Yoder 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Denny Rinehimer 4. Cory Stabley 5. Doug Reinard 6. Braden Kuhn 7. Nick Whitesel 8. Skeetz Hockenbrock 9. Tom Quiggle 10. Troy Whitesel 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Logan Hammaker 13. Matthew Dixson 14. Levi Brungard 15. James Bigler 16. Rich Damore 17. Aiden Adams 18. Wyatt Rotz 19. Bobby Sanso 20. Tyler Clowes 21. Gary Keister Heats Stabley, Weaver, Rotz 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Dexter Strawser 3. Dustin Roberts 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Cody Hauck 6. Ethan Spotts 7. Timmy Bittner 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Jeff Gyuina 10. Dan Tripoli 11. Kyle Knopp 12. James Layton 13. Eric Knopp Heats: C. Hauck and Strawser Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Robert Tressler 3. AY Schilling 4. Noah Jensen 5. Kris Orwig sr. 6. Rich Fye 7. Rooster Peters 8. Cory Long 9. Todd Geyer Sr. 10. Tim Shirk DNS Marc Bitler Heats Tressler and Schilling Four Cylinders (Feature #1) 1. John Bower 2 Blake Snyder 3. Jimmy Moyer 4. Dylan Craft 5. Scott Englert 6. Chloe Smith 7. Maddox Smith 8. Emily Brouse 9. Coty Maines 10. Dakota Hamilton 11. Tim Muthler 12. Chelsea Harris 13. Hunter Flood 14. Joe Snook DNS: Sam Creveling, Tim Raup, Dylan Allen, Kevin Tripley, Chris Small, Austin Rothfuss, Skyler Witchley, Allen Buss. Four Cylinder (Feature #2) 1. Keith Haagen 2. Jimmy Moyer 3. Dylan Craft 4. John Bower 5. Scott Engler 6. Maddox Smith 7. Chloe Smith 8. Joshua Thompson 9. Tim Muthler 10. Emily Brouse 11. Hunter Flook 12. Gage Wilson 13. Coty Maines 14. Chelsea Harris 15. Blake Snyder 16. Joey Snook 17. Brain Snook 18. Shawn Stahl 19. John Baney 20. Bryan Hackenberg 21. Dakota Hamilton 22. Katelynn Sementelli DNS: Kris Orwig Jr., Jonathan Stringfellow Heats: Englert, Haagen and Stahl 4 Cylinder Jr. Chloe Smith

Golf

PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores

Sunday At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71 Purse: $6.2 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Lucas Glover (500), $1,116,000 68-63-70-64_265 Ryan Moore (245), $551,800 65-66-68-68_267 Kevin Na (245), $551,800 67-66-66-68_267 Scott Brown (109), $248,000 69-67-63-69_268 Luke List (109), $248,000 66-63-71-68_268 Sebastián Muñoz (109), $248,000 63-67-67-71_268 Adam Schenk (109), $248,000 67-64-70-67_268 Hank Lebioda (80), $181,350 64-69-71-65_269 Seamus Power (80), $181,350 68-67-68-66_269 Brian Stuard (80), $181,350 69-67-66-67_269 Patton Kizzire (59), $124,664 69-67-69-65_270 Sean O’Hair (59), $124,664 69-68-65-68_270 Cameron Percy (59), $124,664 70-68-67-65_270 Harold Varner III (59), $124,664 67-67-70-66_270 Cameron Champ (59), $124,664 66-68-65-71_270 Russell Henley (59), $124,664 67-66-69-68_270 Jhonattan Vegas (59), $124,664 67-66-67-70_270 Jason Dufner (45), $82,150 68-65-68-70_271 Doug Ghim (45), $82,150 66-67-70-68_271 Brandon Hagy (45), $82,150 67-64-67-73_271 Maverick McNealy (45), $82,150 71-64-65-71_271 Chez Reavie (45), $82,150 64-67-69-71_271 Rafa Cabrera Bello (36), $55,490 70-66-66-70_272 Charles Howell III (36), $55,490 71-67-67-67_272 Adam Long (36), $55,490 70-65-64-73_272 Patrick Rodgers (36), $55,490 67-65-70-70_272 Kevin Tway (36), $55,490 66-69-73-64_272 Will Gordon (27), $41,540 68-68-68-69_273 Jim Herman (27), $41,540 68-66-71-68_273 Martin Laird (27), $41,540 68-68-69-68_273 Henrik Norlander (27), $41,540 67-69-69-68_273 Chase Seiffert (27), $41,540 68-63-71-71_273 Nick Taylor (27), $41,540 67-65-71-70_273 Daniel Berger (19), $30,956 69-68-67-70_274 Michael Gellerman (19), $30,956 66-71-69-68_274 Mito Pereira (19), $30,956 70-68-68-68_274 Rhein Gibson (19), $30,956 69-67-68-70_274 Chesson Hadley (19), $30,956 63-68-72-71_274 Zach Johnson (19), $30,956 68-68-67-71_274 Vaughn Taylor (19), $30,956 69-66-68-71_274 Scott Harrington (13), $22,630 68-67-68-72_275 Mark Hubbard (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68_275 Kyle Stanley (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68_275 Steve Stricker (13), $22,630 70-66-68-71_275 Michael Thompson (13), $22,630 68-68-72-67_275 Camilo Villegas (13), $22,630 64-71-67-73_275 Bo Hoag (10), $17,339 70-67-68-71_276 Sungjae Im (10), $17,339 68-67-69-72_276 Alex Smalley, $17,339 67-67-71-71_276 David Hearn (8), $15,264 70-65-69-73_277 John Huh (8), $15,264 68-70-69-70_277 Matthew NeSmith (8), $15,264 69-69-70-69_277 Wes Roach (8), $15,264 68-68-70-71_277 Nick Watney (8), $15,264 70-66-72-69_277 Cam Davis (6), $14,446 67-69-73-69_278 Tom Lewis (6), $14,446 69-68-70-71_278 Scott Stallings (6), $14,446 68-69-70-71_278 Peter Malnati (5), $14,012 72-66-72-69_279 Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,012 69-66-73-71_279 Sam Ryder (5), $14,012 67-70-72-70_279 D.J. Trahan (5), $14,012 68-68-72-71_279 John Senden (5), $13,640 74-63-72-71_280 Shawn Stefani (5), $13,640 74-64-71-71_280 Brian Gay (4), $13,268 69-68-72-72_281 Andrew Landry (4), $13,268 70-67-71-73_281 Willie Mack III, $13,268 70-66-72-73_281 J.J. Spaun (4), $13,268 67-71-69-74_281 Greg Chalmers (3), $12,958 69-65-75-73_282 Scott Piercy (3), $12,772 70-67-72-75_284 Aaron Wise (3), $12,772 72-64-74-74_284 Roger Sloan (3), $12,586 70-64-74-77_285 Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $12,462 70-68-74-75_287

Tennis

Wimbledon Results Sunday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass Men’s Singles Championship Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Mixed Doubles Championship Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Barnes on a two-year contract extension. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Barker on a minor league contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Cal Raleigh from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma. Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Placed LHP Yusei Kikuchi on the 10-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RF Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released LF Steven Souza Jr.. MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Recalled CF Monte Harrison from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse. Optioned RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Nick Tropeano to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Connor Brogdon, 3B Alex Bohm and LHP Bailer Falter on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Nick Maton, LHPs Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez and RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Caleb Baragar from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Beede to Sacramento. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Kyle McGowin on the 10-day IL. FOOTBALL Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Added OL Thaddeus Coleman to the roster.

