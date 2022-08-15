JERSEY SHORE — While Tom Gravish may take a moment to revisit many of the notable positive results he’s accumulated the past few seasons, Jersey Shore’s remarkably successful football coach always seems to be moving forward and heading straight ahead.
“The way we look at it, 2022’s a new year and a new opportunity,” said Gravish, whose Bulldogs pocketed wins in 36 of their last 42 games, claimed the last three District 4 Class 4A crowns and made deep state runs the last two seasons.
“We didn’t reach all our goals last year and we’re going to reach for bigger goals this year.”
With eight regulars returning on both sides of the football – along with a dependable placekicker in all-state selection Breck Miller (109 kicking points on 15 of 19 on field-goal attempts/64 PATs) – Shore (14-1 overall, 5-0 in PHAC-I) is packing plenty of firepower as they chase even more invaluable pieces of memorable hardware.
So, the 2022 version of Shore’s Bulldogs is flush with experience.
“It could be (our most experienced team),” said Gravish, whose roster sports 19 seniors. “They’re probably close to it, if they’re not.”
Offensively, Shore may have watched all-state wideout Cayden Hess depart yet the Bulldogs return dual-threat quarterback Brady Jordan, fullback Haydn Packer and tailback Elijah Jordan. They also have four senior big eaters plugged in up front in center Jared Palski, guards Luke Springman and Dierk Stetts, and tackle Zach Rooney. Since receivers Kooper Peacock and Connor Griffin also are back, Shore isn’t likely to stop spreading the ball around.
Packer and the Jordans combined for nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns. Brady Jordan, an all-state pick, accounted for more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage by himself. Jordan rushed for just over 1,000 yards and passed for just under 2,100 yards.
“We need him to continue to play well and I think he will,” Gravish said. “He understands what we do with our offense better and he had a great summer.”
Perhaps the biggest question is who wins the competition for the other offensive tackle spot and junior Dyson Delaney appears to be in front. Regardless, Shore will run the ball.
“We always push our team to be better,” Gravish said. “We always play one day at a time, but we really like some of these guys that are competing. Some of these guys are going to push for jobs. That battle for the fifth spot is really important.”
On the defensive side of the ball, all-stater Packer is plugged into the middle of an attack-minded unit that last season made 117 stops behind the line of scrimmage and piled up 43.5 quarterback sacks. Tate Sechrist provides a presence off the edge.
The Jordans, Griffin, Peacock and Dathan Tyson populate a secondary that swiped 29 passes in 2021 for a Shore squad that reached the state semis before falling to eventual champ Aliquippa.
That Aliquippa loss prompted Gravish & Co. to spend the summer squaring off against WPIAL programs at camps, 7-on-7 competitions or lineman challenges.
“We like working out with the best, competing with the best and we think we’ve got a shot. And we’ve got 10 really good teams on our (regular-season) schedule,” said Gravish, whose Bulldogs will play new non-league foes such as Pottsville, Executive Education and Canton.
“We just need to stay healthy, keep working and keep pulling the rope in the same direction with each other, like we did all offseason. Our guys believe in each other and they’re a close group – and they hang out together.”
JERSEY SHORE ROSTER
No. Name Class Position Height Weight
1 Elijah Jordan So. RB/QB/CB. 6-0 180
2 Kooper Peacock Sr. WR/DB 6-0 195
3 Paul Hale So. QB/S 6-0 170
7 Ashton Sweeley So. WR/CB 6-1 175
10 Chris Wilson Sr. WR/CB 6-0 190
11 Brady Jordan Sr. QB/S 6-0 185
12 Laramie Bobeck Sr. WR/CB 5-11 160
13 Connor Griffin Sr. WR/CB 6-0 185
14 Clayton Musser Jr. TE/DE 6-0 190
15 Breck Miller Sr. WR/S/PK. 6-0 180
17 Max Myers Fr. QB/CB 6-1 170
18 Jerrin Loomis Jr. QB/DE 6-3 225
21 Peyton Whitman Jr. WR/CB 5-9 160
22 Nicholas Canellos Sr. WR/CB 5-10 160
23 Dathan Tyson Jr. WR/S 5-11 180
24 Talon Manck So. RB/S 5-10 165
25 Trenton Severino So. WR/DB 6-0 180
28 Gabe Andrus Sr. RB/S 5-10 180
30 Beau Sechrist Fr. RB/LB 5-10 160
31 Tate Sechrist Jr. RB/DE 6-0 195
33 Stone Sechrist Sr. RB/LB 5-11 180
36 Max Engle Jr. TE/DE 6-3 215
38 Kaden Walker So. RB/LB 5-10 165
43 Payton Samar Jr. WR/LB 6-0 180
44 Hadyn Packer Sr. RB/LB 6-0 225
45 Luke Thompson Fr. RB/DE 6-0 185
52 Dawson Richner Fr. OL/DL 6-0 175
53 Luke Springman Sr. OL/DL 6-0 225
55 Dyllian Ross Sr. OL/DL 6-1 225
56 Slate Sechrist So. OL/DE 6-0 190
57 Austin Rhinehart So. OL/DL 6-0 220
58 Jared Palski Sr. OL/LB 6-0 205
59 Travis Blackburn Fr. OL/DL 6-0 210
60 Chase Hensler Sr. OL/DL 6-0 210
62 Owen Vandruff So. OL/DL 6-1 235
63 Blake Oglesby So. OL/DL 6-0 185
64 Bryden Swailes Fr. OL/DL 6-2 250
65 Travis Rockwell Sr. OL/DE 6-0 245
66 Deitrich Dammer Sr. OL/DL 6-1 220
68 Zach Rooney Sr. OL/DL 6-2 235
70 Colton Musser Sr. OL/DL 6-0 230
71 John Dammer Jr. OL/DL 6-1 215
74 Dyson Delaney Jr. OL/DL. 6-4 265
75 Dierk Stetts Sr. OL/DL/DE 6-0 205
Coaching Staff
Name Position
Tom Gravish – HC
Alex Jackson – OL/LB
Chris Bilbay – OL/LB
Ken Williamson – OL/DL
Jacob Anderson – RB/DE
Brodis Smith – WR/DB
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 POTTSVILLE
Sept. 2 at Lewisburg
Sept. 9 SELINSGROVE
Sept. 16 at Shikellamy
Sept. 23 MIFFLINBURG
Sept. 30 EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
Oct. 7 SHAMOKIN
Oct. 14 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 21 at Canton
Oct. 28 at Central Mountain
TEAM STATS
Record: 14-1
Points P/G: 37.5
Total Yards P/G: 384.6
Rushing Yards P/G: 241.1
Passing Yards P/G: 143.5
Points allowed per game: 9.9
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Jared Palski, OL/LB; Zach Rooney, OL/DL; Dierk Stetts, OL/DL/DE; Luke Springman, OL/DL; Haydn Packer, RB/LB; Brady Jordan, QB/S; Kooper Peacock, WR/DB; Breck Miller, WR/D/PK; Connor Griffin, WR/CB.
Juniors: Tate Sechrist, RB/DE; Dathan Tyson, WR/S; Dyson Delaney, OL/DL.
Sophomores: Elijah Jordan, RB/QB/CB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.