Christman named dean’s list
YORK — Connor Christman, of Potts Grove, has been named to the fall dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
Christman is a civil engineering major in the Class of 2026.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Kelleher named to dean’s listCENTER VALLEY — Grace Kelleher, a resident of Lewisburg and majoring in political science, made the fall dean’s list at DeSales University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours.
Susquehanna students awarded study-abroad scholarshipsSELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University students were awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, enabling them to study in Argentina and Australia this spring.
Kaitlin Kovaschetz, a Spanish studies and management double major with a minor in international studies in the Class of 2024, will study at La Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kovaschetz is from Sunbury.
Paige Smedira, a biology major with minors in the honors program and health care studies and a member of the Class of 2024, will study at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia. Smedira is from Columbia, N.J.
“The Gilman scholarship gives me the opportunity to study my Spanish on a different level,” Kovaschetz said. “I want to be a management consultant for businesses based out of South America. The connections I hope to gain from my Gilman experience will help get my foot in the door before I even graduate.”
In addition to studying in Australia, Smedira will be participating in a nursing internship.
“The internship is based at a nearby hospital, where I will gain the experience necessary to pursue an accelerated nursing program,” Smedira said. “This internship will put me one step closer to realizing my career aspiration — becoming a pediatric travel nurse.”
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables eligible U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, awarding up to $5,000 to apply to their program costs. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001.
Of the total applicants across the country, only 25% of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 50 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015. The university has a dedicated program in place to identify and mentor students throughout the application process for Gilman and other prestigious scholarships.
Neagu participates in The CrucibleANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s upcoming production of The Crucible at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu will play the role of Thomas Putnam and is the understudy for Deputy Governor George Danforth.
Neagu, a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in sociology.
