MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Good Time 4-H Club met on Sunday, March 13, at the Limestone Township Building for their monthly meeting.
Club President Garrett Franck thanked everyone for sending monthly cards and letters to veterans, for Operation Love the Military. The military veterans who receive the cards are grateful for the support, well wishes and appreciation they are receiving from the membership.
The club talked about the upcoming Skating Kickoff party at Sunset Rink, Capital Days, Camp Counselor Training, Wildlife and Forestry Days in Rock Springs, and the tagging deadlines for the upcoming Union County West End Fair. Song Leader Corbin Martin provided a fun song for the club to learn and Social Chairperson Payson Southers had a fun St. Patrick’s Day activity making us all wish we were Irish.
The club collected more coats for Mazeppa Manna, and dish soap, toothpaste and shampoo for The Beacon Ministries Free Shop. The shop is open from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at Beaver Memorial Church 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Pet food was also collected for Arthur’s Pet Pantry, located at 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
The Good Time 4-H Club meets at 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month, at the Limestone Township Building on Wildwood Road, near Mifflinburg.
For information joining a 4-H club, contact Arielle Halpern at 570-566-4754 or abh53862@psu.edu.
