Paul named to dean’s list
ADELPHI, Md. — Jenna Paul, of Milton, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Colgate announces dean’s list
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Two local students are among those named to the spring semester dean’s list at Colgate University.
To be named to the list, a student must attain a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
Local students named to the list include:
• Olivia Reish, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is a geography major at Colgate.
• Sawyer Fisher, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is a psychology major at Colgate.
Mansfield University announces graduates
MANSFIELD — Two local students were among those to recently receive degrees from Mansfield University.
Local graduates include:
• Cheyenne Knouse, of Montgomery, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, health.
• Harrison Ledda, of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in political science.
Demangone named to dean’s list
YORK — Zofina Demangone, of Montgomery, a senior hospitality management major, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Student awards presented to Penn College graduates
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its fall graduates.
A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The local award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:
• President’s Award, presented for leadership and service to the college: Tiana M. Rawls-White, Northumberland, applied management.
• Board of Directors’ Award, presented for achievement under exceptional conditions: Heather L. Pfirman, Williamsport, human services and restorative justice.
• Chef Leah Chase Excellence in Hospitality Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates Chef Chase’s commitment to being a positive role model for the hospitality industry, work and scholastic excellence, stewardship of personal and professional resources, respect for self and others, and excellence and leadership in hospitality education: Aurora Mercedes LeBlanc, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
• Hospitality Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates academic achievement, exemplifies professionalism and is committed to excellence in hospitality: Caroline N. Hawkins, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award, presented to a nursing graduate who has demonstrated excellence in clinical performance; clinical leadership; promotion of client advocacy; proficiency in clinical skills; a desire to learn and help others learn; a positive professional attitude; and a caring, compassionate, empathetic attitude toward clients: Caroline Mae Engel, South Williamsport, nursing.
• Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Robin Lynne Kurtz, Winfield, nursing.
• Spirit of Nursing Award, presented to a graduating associate-degree nursing student who exemplifies the caring, compassion and empathy that are the very spirit of nursing and embodies the spirit of the Penn College nursing philosophy – professional behaviors, consumer-centered care, teaching and learning, nursing process, informatics, communication, and evidence-based practice: Francis M. McMahon, Jersey Shore, nursing.
• Nursing Peer Recognition Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major who fellow classmates believe exhibits the characteristics of the technical nurse role: Francis M. McMahon, Jersey Shore, nursing.
Baldwin named to dean’s list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Rowan Baldwin, of Watsontown, was among those named to the list.
Bloomsburg sales majors to be guaranteed paid internships
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students majoring in professional sales and marketing will have access to a guaranteed paid internship with Paychex Inc. starting in fall 2022. Bloomsburg is the first school that Paychex is partnering with for guaranteed paid internships.
The internships will begin as virtual but will transition to a hybrid model later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.