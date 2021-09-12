Football
LANCASTER – Susquehanna overcame a 14-point deficit with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and then won in five overtimes, defeating Franklin and Marshall College 30-28 Saturday on the road.
Once the game went into the third overtime, the new NCAA rule kicked, where each team has the ball placed at the two-yard line, and two-point conversions are attempted by each team until a winner is decided. After two standard college football overtimes, where each team begins with the ball at the 25-yard line, the game remained tied, sending the game into the new NCAA Overtime Regulations.
Lycoming tops Lebanon Valley
WILLIAMSPORT – The first 10 and the last 21 points were more than enough as the Lycoming College football team ground for 230 yards and allowed just 217 total in a 31-6 win over Lebanon Valley College on Saturday afternoon at David Person Field.
The Warriors (1-1 overall) used 10 rushers to roll up the 230 yards on the ground, as Warrior running backs accounted for 40 carries, 210 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Junior Joey Guida led the way, rushing 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and junior Kyle Powell ran 12 times for 89 yards and a score.
Senior quarterback Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore graduate, finished 9-of-15 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown. He tossed two completions to senior Kevin Krawczyk for 36 yards and a touchdown and had a 50-yard completion to senior Tyjah During.
After Lebanon Valley (1-1 overall) held the ball for nearly 19 minutes in the first half, they had the ball for just 10 minutes in the second half, seeing their 160 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes dwindle to 47 in the second.
Junior David Tomb, a Jersey Shore grad, led the Warriors with 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss and junior Cole Senior had seven tackles, two for a loss. Campbell posted six tackles, a sack and two breakups and senior Gianni Bryant-Lopez had four tackles, an interception and a breakup.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to King’s for a 1 p.m. Middle Atlantic Conference game.
Seton Hill tops Bloomsburg
Bloom fell to 0-2 while Seton Hill improved to 2-0.
Lock Haven falls at California
Lock Haven fell to 1-1 while California improved to 2-0.
Men’s soccer Bloom edges Holy Family
Junior Salvatore Ficarotta scored the game-winner 7:59 into the first overtime period, lifting Bloomsburg to a 2-1 win over Holy Family in non-conference action at Steph Pettit Stadium on Saturday. With the victory, the Huskies remained unbeaten on the season, moving to 4-0. Holy Family dropped to 0-2-1.
Lock Haven tops Goldey-Beacom
After a scoreless first half, the Lock Haven University men’s soccer team (1-1-1) scored three second-half goals and the Bald Eagles rolled to their first victory of the season, 3-1, on the home turf at Hubert Jack Stadium. Beckham Sibiski, Colton Swanson and Samuel Hershey) scored for Lock Haven.
Warriors fall to Bullets
Senior Josh Zinngrebe scored his second goal of the season to lead the Lycoming College men’s soccer team but Gettysburg College was able to post a 3-1 non-conference victory on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Field. On Sunday, sophomore Dylan Sloan netted a penalty kick, cementing a 1-0 win over Ithaca College. The Warriors improved to 3-1-1 overall.
Women’s soccer Bucknell tops Rider
Paige Temple scored a first-half goal, and after an unfortunate second-half own goal, Kelley Francis and Rylee Donaldson hit the back of the net in the final 11 minutes to send the Bucknell women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Rider on Sunday afternoon at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
Lycoming tops Keuka
Senior Jayden Leighow, a Hughesville grad, struck twice in the first half to lift the Lycoming College women’s soccer team over Keuka College. Lycoming is 2-1, Keuka is 0-4-1.
Susquehanna over Muhlenberg
Marley Clendenin scored a pair of goals as SU improved to 2-2. Muhlenburg is 0-2-1. Gillian Mack and Samantha Chillis also had goals in the 4-1 win.
Bloom blanks Mansfield
Four different players scored goals, while Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team’s defense held Mansfield to just one shot, as the Huskies rolled to a 4-0 victory on Saturday in PSAC Eastern Division action at Steph Petit Stadium. With the win, Bloomsburg improved to 2-1-1 overall, 1-0-1 in the PSAC East, while Mansfield fell to 0-2-1 and 0-1-1 in the PSAC East.
Lock Haven, Ship tie
Lock Haven is 2-0-1, 0-0-1 PSAC East after a 1-1 tie at Shippensburg (1-2-1, 1-0-1 PSAC East).
