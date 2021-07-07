Hixson graduates from the University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Hannah Hixson, of Mifflinburg, recently graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Davis recognized among Colonel Elite
WILKES-BARRE — Philip Davis, of Milton, has been recognized among the Colonel Elite at Wilkes University.
Davis is a member of the football team.
To be recognized as Colonel Elite, a student-athlete must have 60 credits and a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Transfer student-athletes must have 60 college credits total, and 30 credits from Wilkes. The student-athlete must be in good moral character as determined by the athletic department and on a Wilkes roster.
Auman awarded
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University student Macoy Auman, of Turbotville, was honored with the Mechanical Engineering Service Award from the College of Science and Engineering.
Auman was recognized as part of the university’s annual academic awards for graduating seniors.
Ayers named to dean’s list
WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean’s list.
A member of the Class of 2023, Ayers is majoring in history.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
INDIANA — Students from area communities recently graduated from Indiana Univerisity (Pa.) with bachelor’s degrees in various fields.
Northumberland County
• Nicole J. Adams, Dalmatia (nursing)
• Lillian E. Brouse, Northumberland (nursing)
• Victoria Eve Brubaker, Northumberland (speech-language pathology, audiology)
• Kaitlyn Alexa Carey, Northumberland (art education)
• Charles David Aurand, Paxinos (music performance)
• Desserae Mae Allen, Shamokin (fashion merchandising)
• Greggery Patrik Taylor, Shamokin (health and physical education, K-12 teacher education)
• Breanna Marie Ebright, Sunbury (physical education and sport, pre-athletic training)
• Tyler Avery Kerstetter, Sunbury (music education
• Keris P. Ladd, Sunbury (criminology)
Union County
• Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg (psychology)
• Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg (physical education and sport, exercise science)
• Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg (nursing)
• Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont (chemistry education)
• Randall Levi Brininger, Millmont (psychology, human resource management)
A complete list of May 2021 graduates is available at www.iup.edu.
Knouse graduates from Widener University
CHESTER — Widener University honored graduates at ceremonies May 11-14 on the campus in Chester.
Alicia Knouse, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Social Work from the College of Health and Human Services.
Lebanon Valley College athletes named to MAC Academic Honor Roll
ANNVILLE — More than 300 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) 2020-2021 Academic Honor Roll.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in varsity-level sport and register a GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
Local students named include:
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s swimming team and majoring in physical therapy.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s swimming team and majoring in exercise science.
• Veronica John, of Winfield, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse team and majoring in criminal justice.
• Cara Snook of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s swimming team and majoring in exercise science.
