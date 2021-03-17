UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Jessica Callahan, MSN, CNM, WHNP-BC, to the care team at SH OB/GYN in Williamsport.
Callahan is a certified nurse midwife and board-certified women’s health care nurse practitioner. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Yale University School of Nursing, Orange, Conn. Before joining UPMC, she served as a maternity nurse for two years at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, Conn.
“As a midwife, I care for women across their lifespan, providing gynecological care, family planning services, wellness services, and menopause care,” said Callahan. “I build a relationship with each woman so I can understand what her health and wellness goals are for the stage of life she’s in. We then work together to achieve her health goals so she can live life to the fullest.”
Certified nurse midwives are health professionals licensed to provide care to women from adolescence through adulthood, including ob-gyn and maternity care. They are educated in intensive medical programs and must pass a national examination.
Callahan is accepting new patients and referrals at SH OB/GYN located in the Health Innovation Center, 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport.
For more information on Women’s Health services at UPMC, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Women.
Citizens’ Electric
LEWISBURG — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Citizens’ Electric Co. of Lewisburg a 2021 Tree Line USA utility in recognition of the company’s commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care.
This marks the 19th-consecutive year Citizens’ Electric has been selected for Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters that recognizes utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees.
The Tree Line USA program promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Citizens’ Electric Co. demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”
Citizens’ Electric achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
“We take great pride in our vegetation-management program and are honored to again receive national recognition for our commitment to proper tree care and pruning,” said Citizens’ Electric President and CEO John Kelchner.
“Trimming trees along our electric lines helps prevent weather-related outages and is critical to our mission of providing reliable service to our customers,” Kelchner said. “With our contract tree crews beginning to access properties and perform the necessary trimming work this month, we would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”
The Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization, is dedicated to tree planting and environmental stewardship.”
Citizens’ Electric, with headquarters in Lewisburg, serves approximately 7,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Lewisburg, East Buffalo, Buffalo and Kelly townships in Union County.
UPMC Health Plan
PITTSBURGH — The Stevie Awards recently announced that UPMC Health Plan is one of 10 top winners of the 2021 Grand Stevie Awards for outstanding customer service and innovation.
Grand Stevie trophies are awarded to companies that submit an exceptional body of work for the competition. The award was created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.
More than 2,300 nominations in 51 nations were considered in this year’s competition. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees.
By category, the health plan earned a total of five Gold Stevie Awards for its sales, customer service excellence, and innovation, including: Best Back-Office Customer Service Team, Sales Support Team of the Year, and Innovation in Customer Service.
The health plan also earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Contact Center of the Year; and two Silver Stevie Awards for Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team.
