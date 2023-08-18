Friday, Aug. 18

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

High school football scrimmages

Milton at Montgomery, 10 a.m.

Wellsboro at Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at NP-Mansfield, TBA

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Girls tennis

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Loyalsock at

Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Lewisburg at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Central Mountain at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, 5 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

