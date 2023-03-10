NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ross Chastain, 129; 2. Alex Bowman, 126; 3. Kevin Harvick, 108; 4. Daniel Suarez, 104; 5. Martin Truex, 102; 6. Denny Hamlin, 99; 7. Christopher Bell, 94; 8. Kyle Busch, 92; 9. Joey Logano, 92; 10. Chris Bueshcer, 90; 11. Brad Keselowski, 87; 12. Ricky Stenhouse, 86; 13. William Byron, 85; 14. Kyle Larson, 85; 15. Ryan Blaney, 81; 16. Bubba Wallace, 69.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 156; 2. Justin Allgaier, 135; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 132; 4. Chandler Smith, 122; 5. Riley Herbst, 112; 6. Sam Mayer, 95; 7. Cole Custer, 88; 8. Josh Berry, 85; 9. Joe Graf Jr., 78; 10. Parker Kligerman, 77; 11. Sammy Smith, 73; 12. Jeb Burton, 71.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 85; 2. Ty Majeski, 83; 3. Christian Eckes, 81; 4. Matt Crafton, 81; 5. Ben Rhodes, 77; 6. Grant Enfinger, 77; 7. Carson Hocevar, 73; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 66; 9. Tanner Gray, 65; 10. Chase Purdy, 65.
