Community Arts Center to feature Morgan Myles

WILLIAMSPORT — Fresh off her success as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice, Morgan Myles returns to her hometown of Williamsport for a performance at the Community Arts Center. The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Myles will be backed by her band of Nashville all-stars, with an opening performance by special guests the Uptown Music Collective.
“I was influenced by any woman that had a big voice because I wanted to be just like them. You name it – any diva – I was trying to imitate,” Myles said.
After working to release her debut album “Therapy,” in 2020, she is ready to spread her message of the good that music can do.
Myles finished in the top three on The Voice. On Jan. 6, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the world-famous Ryman Theatre in Nashville to a sold-out crowd.
Tickets available at CACLive.com or by calling the box office at 570-326-2424.
