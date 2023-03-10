Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: General Tire 150
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Today, race, 8 p.m., FS2
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: United Rentals 200
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., FS1; race, 4:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: United Rental Work 500K
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.