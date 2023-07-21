Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: CRC Breakleen 150
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, noon, FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pocono 225
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Northeast Grand Prix
Track: Lime Rock Park (road course, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Races: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and HyVee One Step 250
Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 7/8th mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race 1, 3 p.m., NBC: Sunday, race 2, 2 p.m., NBC.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: HighPoint.com 400
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Hungarian Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring (road course, 2.7 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
