Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: CRC Breakleen 150

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, noon, FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Pocono 225

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: ARCA

Race: Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Northeast Grand Prix

Track: Lime Rock Park (road course, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, USA

--

Series: IndyCar

Races: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and HyVee One Step 250

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 7/8th mile)

Schedule: Saturday, race 1, 3 p.m., NBC: Sunday, race 2, 2 p.m., NBC.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: HighPoint.com 400

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring (road course, 2.7 miles

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

