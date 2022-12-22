Actor Hector Elizondo is 86. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 84. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 77. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 74. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 69. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 62. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 62. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 60. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 54. Country singer Lori McKenna is 54. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 49. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 42.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.