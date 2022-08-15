MILTON — With the team back in the friendly confines of new and improved Alumni Field for the 2022 season, the Milton Black Panthers are looking to build onto the success they had a year ago.
In 2021, Milton compiled a 7-5 record and the Black Panthers picked up their first District 4 Class 3A victory in eight years with a 35-0 quarterfinal win over North Penn-Mansfield.
Only a narrow 17-14 loss to Montoursville in the semifinals prevented Milton from advancing further.
A quest for continued success, plus the excitement of playing actual home games this season in a beautiful new stadium, have ramped up the excitement level around the program heading into the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference Division III campaign.
“Obviously, having the playoff run last year was exciting and important for our kids and the program overall. Playing on the road all last season was difficult, but the kids did an amazing job of focusing on only things they can control. They just went out every week and played,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“Our goals this year are pretty simple — we strive to get better every day. If we work hard and compete every day, good things will happen for our team.”
The return of 14 starters (7 on offense and 7 on defense) should go a long way in helping the Black Panthers reach their goals this year.
“I think the offseason was very beneficial for the kids that showed up and got better in the offseason. We have a lot of starters returning from last year so that has been helpful. The kids that have been there have really worked hard,” said Milton’s coach.
“The new facility is really nice, but it has been worked on most of the summer, so we have not been on the new turf much. I know we are all excited to have a home game this year and be able to use our amazing new facility.”
Although most of the starting positions are still up for grabs, a number of skill players do return for Milton.
Senior quarterback Xzavier Minium leads the offense. Joining Minium in the backfield will be sophomore running back Chris Doyle and junior Trey Locke, and those in charge of catching passes from Minium (and possibly from fellow quarterback/running back Cale Bastian) are senior Dylan Reiff and junior Peyton Rearick.
“I think their roles in our success is no different than anyone else’s on the team,” said Davis. “It is the ultimate team sport so we need everyone to step up and get better every day so our team can have the success they want.”
Minium threw for 686 yards (on 53-of-89 passing) and four touchdowns, and he also rushed for 809 yards (on 135 carries) to go along with 12 more scores.
Doyle led team in rushing with 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns on 173 carries. Rearick added 14 carries for 144 yards and a score.
Rearick also led the team in receiving with 252 yards on 15 catches and two scores. Reiff was next with 15 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think we can expect Xzavier and Chris to have great years again this season. They worked very hard in the offseason to improve their speed and strength, so we will be relying on both of them, as well as other key returners who will have a big season for us,” said Milton’s coach. “I think Rearick and Locke are going to have real breakout seasons this year. Both will play major roles for our defense this year and Peyton will be asked to do a lot on the offensive side of the ball this year also.
“The most important thing our key players bring to us is the experience they have in Friday night games. They don’t get too high or low and do a great job of controlling their emotions. They are competitive and really try and compete daily,” added Davis.
However, one area of concern for the Black Panthers is in the trenches, where a number of graduation losses have thinned the team in that area.
“We need to figure out what we are doing at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Davis. “We lost some key starers on both sides, so we need to figure out who will step up and fill those voids and then we need to create some depth across the entire team and get some of our younger players ready to play, if they have to on Friday nights.
“I think our strength should be our returning starters on both sides of the ball and our game experience. Some of the weaknesses I see we will have to overcome is figuring out our offensive line and then overall team depth,” added Milton’s coach.
With a schedule that includes tough road games at Towanda, Mount Carmel, Holy Redeemer and Bloomsburg, the Black Panthers have to be ready for anything this year.
“I think there is never an easy week in District 4 football. We will need to be ready to play and prepared every week,” said Davis. “We will need to be ready to play each and every week and if we are healthy and mentally ready to play each week we should be able to compete each and every week.”
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS ROSTER
Jersey No. Name Year Position Height Weight
2 Trace Witter 12 PK 5-8 155
3 Xzavier Minium 12 QB, DB 6-0 190
4 Peyton Rearick 11 WR, DB 5-9 165
7 Chris Doyle 10 RB, LB 5-10 210
8 Cale Bastian 11 QB, LB 6-0 200
10 Cole Rhodes 9 WR, DB 5-7 140
11 Dylan Reiff 12 WR, DB 5-9 165
12 Trey Locke 11 RB, DL 5-9 195
13 Izayah Minium 10 QB, LB 5-9 170
14 Heyden Patterson 10 RB, LB 5-10 170
16 Talen Hoffer RB, LB 5-9 180
18 Chase Lytle 9 QB, DB 5-10 150
20 Jaeden Canelo 9 RB, LB 5-8 145
21 Luke Maturani 10 TE, LB 5-9 165
22 Dillan Ando 12 RB, DL 6-0 180
23 Jostein Minyety 12 WR, DB 5-10 165
24 Landon Rider 10 WR, DB 6-0 160
25 Mason Rowe 11 RB, LB 5-10 180
26 Brady Wolfe 9 RB, LB 5-10 170
29 Lucas Ditty 10 WR, DB 5-9 160
31 Conner Snyder 11 TE, LB 6-1 225
32 Monty Fisher 9 RB, DB 5-9 165
33 Dominic Lytle 10 RB, LB 5-9 170
34 Luke Goodwin 11 TE, LB 6-0 180
35 Cale Walter 10 RB, LB 5-8 140
51 Nolan Loss 12 OL, DL 6-0 250
56 Ethan Fisher 12 OL, DL 5-10 225
58 Alex Bennett 10 OL, DL 5-8 215
59 Ethan Minium 12 OL, LB 5-10 200
60 Jon Swales 11 OL, DL 5-9 215
62 Nate Lopez 9 OL, DL 6-1 225
63 Gary Verdinelli 11 OL, LB 6-3 220
65 Juan Vigueras 11 OL, DL 5-9 225
66 Darren Bentley 9 OL, DL 6-4 275
68 Hunter Zettlemoyer 11 OL, DL 6-2 235
70 Paul Rohland 12 OL, DL 6-1 230
72 Alex Krall 9 OL, DL 5-10 220
74 Mason Yeagle 12 OL, DL 5-10 230
77 Austin Mitch 12 OL, DL 6-2 230
78 Talen Strous 10 OL, DL 5-10 235
79 ZBrayden Gaugler 10 OL, DL 5-9 230
86 Ashton Krall 12 TE, DB/P 6-4 220
Coaching Staff
Name Position
Phil Davis Head Coach
Matt Wenrich Varsity Assistant (Defensive Coordinator)
Curt Zettlemoyer Varsity Assistant (Offensive Coordinator)
Todd Wiest Varsity Assistant (Defensive backs/running backs)
Nate Minium Varsity Assistant (Defensive backs)
Brady Chappell Varsity Assistant (Quarterbacks/running backs)
Dave Miller Varsity Assistant (Offensive/defensive line)
Matt Wilson Varsity Assistant (Linebackers)
Mike Bergey Varsity Assistant (Offensive/defensive line)
Josh Bradley Varsity Assistant (Defensive line)
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT
Sept. 2 at Towanda
Sept. 9 MIDD-WEST
Sept. 16 at Mount Carmel
Sept. 24 at Holy Redeemer
Sept. 30 HUGHESVILLE
Oct. 7 at Bloomsburg
Oct. 14 MIFFLINBURG
Oct. 21 COWANESQUE VALLEY
Oct. 28 at Warrior Run
TEAM STATS
Record: 7-5
Points P/G: 25.8
Total Yards P/G: 284
Rushing Yards P/G: 226.3
Passing Yards P/G: 57.67
Points Allowed P/G: 23.6
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Xzavier Minium (QB/DB), Trace Witter (PK), Dylan Reiff (WR/DB), Ashton Krall (WR/DB)
Juniors: Trey Locke (RB/LB), Peyton Rearick (WR/DB), Luke Goodwin (RB/LB)
Sophomores: Chris Doyle (RB/LB), Dom Lytle (RB/LB), Izayah Minium (QB/LB), Ryder Willis (RB/LB)
