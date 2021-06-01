State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — Troopers charged a 32-year-old Milton man after a traffic stop at 4:37 p.m. May 27 along Mahoning Street and Mill Alley, Milton, Northumberland County.
Alfred Iezzi was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana when his 2001 Mercury Sable was stopped.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Sunbury woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana during a traffic stop at 10:39 a.m. May 30 along Westbranch Highway and Murray Street, Union Township, Union County.
Selah Fox was charged after a 2010 Nissan Rogue was stopped, police noted.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 2015 Toyota Camry was stopped and a Baltimore man charged with DUI, police reported.
The stop occurred at 8:19 a.m. May 28 in the 1800 block of Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County. Kai Grimes, 24, of Baltimore, Md., was charged.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:56 a.m. May 30 along Buffalo and Walbash roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by Clayton Mowery, 59, of Mifflinburg, proceeded from a stop sign and struck the front driver’s side of an eastbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Michael A. Bucha, 50, of Clarence. A passenger in the Caravan, Jaimy L. Bucha, 50, was transported by ambulance with a suspected minor injury to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. All were belted.
Mowery will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. May 30 along Continental Boulevard at Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 2009 Honda Civic driven by Madalyn E. Chappell, 18, of Milton, was traveling south when it slid through a red light and struck a 2005 Freightliner driven by Eric T. Hessler, 30, of Montgomery, police noted. Both drivers and a passenger in the Honda were belted.
Chappell was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a one-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. May 29 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 195.6, Lewis Township, Union County.
A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carol A. Bayley, 59, of High Point, N.C., was traveling east while towing a camper, went out of control, rotated counter-clockwise and overturned onto its passenger side, police reported. As it rolled, the trailer became disconnected and the truck rolled onto its wheels. A passenger, Judy L. Miller, 57, of Greensburg, sustained a suspected minor injury, police added.
Hit and run
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Connecticut woman sustained a suspected minor injury following an alleged hit and run at 11:27 a.m. May 28 along Route 15, north of Russell Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Donato Arcari, 54, of Waterbury, Conn., was traveling south when it allegedly made an unsafe U-turn and was struck by a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Suzanne L. Brantlinger, 80, of Lewisburg. Arcari’s vehicle fled the scene, police noted, followed by Brantlinger until the Chevrolet crashed again.
The second crash occurred along Route 15 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Arcari’s Chevrole went off the road, struck a sign and overturned in a ditch, police noted.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old New Berlin woman was arrested for stealing $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
The alleged incidents occurred between noon March 5 and noon May 27.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old McClure man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 10:55 p.m. May 28 along Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
The unnamed man allegedly crashed a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a deer was struck, and thrown into another vehicle at 5:24 a.m. May 28 along Route 522, west of Miller Farm Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Brian D. Barnes, 56, of Lewistown, was driving a 2007 Kenworth north when it struck a deer, which forced the deer into the southbound lane where it struck the side of a southbound 2013 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Kenneth W. McCartney, 50, of Shamokin Dam, police noted. The collision caused the tractor trailer to jackknife, police noted.
Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:47 a.m. May 27 along Route 235, south of Shawverville Lane, Spring Township, Snyder County.
A 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kevin W. Rager, 38, of McClure, was traveling north in a left curve when it went into the oncoming lane and struck the driver-side front wheel and cab area of a 2006 International Havester driven by Beth A. Renninger, 41, of Lewistown, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Rager will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:38 p.m. May 28 along Salem Road, west of State School Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Richard G. Henry, 81, of Selinsgrove, was traveling in a 2016 Kia Soul when it went through an intersection without stopping at the stop sign, causing a collision with a 2004 Volkwagen Passat driven by Christopher E. Grove, 53, of Selinsgrove, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Henry will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A McClure woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. May 28 along Stage Road, north of Stull Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Econoline E-150 driven by Shannon M. Shambach, 47, of McClure, was traveling north when it swerved off the east side of the roadway, and struck an embankment and tree. Shambach was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:21 p.m. May 28 along Route 235, east of Middle Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Jessica R. Trego, 29, of Beavertown, was traveling south in a 2011 Toyota Highlander when the vehicle swerved off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch and utility pole, police noted. Trego and three children passengers, ages 1, 4 and 10, were belted and no one was injured.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Virginia motorist was distracted when he crashed his 2008 Acura TSX along South Susquehanna Trail.
The crash occurred at 3:21 p.m. May 27 in Chapman Township, Snyder County. Rabah Y. Shaath, 58, of Mechanicsville, Va., was traveling south when Shaath allegedly became distracted and the vehicle struck a concrete barrier, then crossed from the left lane to the right. Shaath was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Sex with an animal
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a sex offense reported through Snyder County Children and Youth.
The alleged incident(s) occurred between Jan. 1 and May 23 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Public drunkenness
SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove man was cited after he was witnessed to be “grossly intoxicated,” police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:03 a.m. May 30 along South Water and East Pine streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, where Thomas Foreman, 49, was seen falling down.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic incident at 10:45 a.m. May 30 in the parking lot of Walmart, where a mother and daughter struck and shoved one another.
A 51-year-old Jersey Shore woman and a 29-year-old South Williamsport woman were cited.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly threw a rock threw the window of the second floor of a residence of a 63-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 28 along Banyan Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Damage was estimated at $250.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Hughesville man sustained a suspected serious injury when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer at 9:21 a.m. May 11 along Route 118 at Temple Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Tyrone B. Sanders, of Hughesville, was traveling east in a 1996 Chrysler Concorde along Route 118 when it struck a 2015 Peterbilt driven by Scott A. Koons, 47, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted. Sanders was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Koons will be issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway while Sanders will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery man and woman were cited following an alleged domestic dispute that turned physical.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. May 26 along School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed couple, ages 40 and 37, engaged in a physical altercation, police noted.
State Police At Bloomsburg
Union County
Divorces granted
• Glenda L. Sheesley, Gary L. Sheesley, 7 years
• Faisal Alqatani, Nelia Borisov, 6 years
• Priscilla Hostetter, Joel S. Santiago, 6 years
• Gail McRae, Gary McRae, 7 years, Justin Kline, Kristy Kline, 8 years
Marriage licenses
• Amie Marie Young, 44, New Columbia; William Thomas Moran, 53, Mifflinburg
• Bryan Joseph Gwynn, 56, Lewisburg; Danielle Michelle Snyder, 54, Lewisburg
• Neshamah Rose Karoleena Newcomer, 21, Mifflinburg; Noah Evan Leach, 21, Mifflinburg
• Virginia Clara Ulrich, 60, Mifflinburg; Edward Don Craig, 54, Mifflinburg
• Donna Jean McLaughlin, 56, Allenwood; Albert L. Robbins, 55, Allenwood
• Amanda Jo Wright, 28, Lewisburg; Michael Louis Bloodsworth Sr., 45, Mifflinburg
• Mackenzie Leigh Brown, 36, Milton; William Dee Wagner, 38, Milton
• Landen Kristopher Diehl, 28, Mifflinburg; Ashley Elizabeth Balliet, 35, Mifflinburg
• Tricia Marie Flowers, 42, West Milton; Christoper Lee Ashton, 37, West Milton
• Briana Elizabeth Krowel, 25, Lewisburg; Joshua Edward Kline, 24, Lewisburg
• Allison Lee Graham, 23, Lewisburg; Minoo Cho, 28, Lewisburg
• Kylene Nadean Walter, 41, Mifflinburg; Issac Walton Golding, 47, Mifflinburg
• Susan Jane Rittenhosue, 45, Lewisburg; Larry Eugene Brinson, 50, Montgomery
