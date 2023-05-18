1792: Russian troops invaded Poland.
1897: A public reading of Bram Stoker’s new novel, “Dracula, or, The Un-dead,” was performed in London.
1942: New York ended night baseball games for the duration of World War II.
1983: The U.S. Senate revised immigration laws and gave millions of illegal aliens legal status under an amnesty program.
