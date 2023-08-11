Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: Reese’s 200
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: TSport 200
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Gallagher Grand Prix
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, .26 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pennzoil 150
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.6 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Verizon 200
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.