Racing on TV

Series: ARCA

Race: Reese’s 200

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: TSport 200

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Gallagher Grand Prix

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, .26 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Pennzoil 150

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.6 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Verizon 200

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC

