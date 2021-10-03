COLLEGEVILLE — Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns and running back Frankie Negrini added three scores of his own as the Susquehanna University football team picked up a 62-23 road victory over Ursinus College in Centennial Conference action Saturday.
The offense was the story for the River Hawks (5-0, 4-0 Centennial) Saturday, as they scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives including posting 31 points in the second quarter. The 45 first-half points for SU were the most in a first half since scoring 55 in the first two quarters against Wilkes University in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series in 2019.
It was a career-high for Ruisch through the air, as his 307 yards were a lifetime best while the five scores through the air tied a career-best. The 127 yards for Negrini also was a personal-best, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Michael Lefever also posted a career-high for receiving yards with 73 Saturday, making five grabs, and Kyle Good finished with six catches for 68 yards and two scores all coming in the opening half.
Sophomore Jacob Erb had two catches for 64 yards, including a 55-yard reception, and Mikey Giancaspro rushed for 48 yards on eight carries in relief action of Ruisch. The offensive unit was 6-of-11 on third downs while chalking up 31 first downs in the game. SU also held a huge 35:52-24:08 edge in time of possession.
All of the offensive firepower overshadowed a very strong game by the defensive unit, which held Centennial leading rusher Samuel Ragland to just 55 yards on the ground. SU also forced UC into a third-down efficiency of 3-of-12, surrendering just 264 yards offensively to the hosts.
Senior Brendan Krumenacker had six stops, including two sacks, and David Gilchrist was strong with five stops and a pass breakup. Craig Roumes forced yet another turnover with a second-half interception, and Andrew Wells also made five stops including a team-high four solo stops.
The River Hawks move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2000 season. Also, SU has now won 13 straight games. SU has now posted 30 or more points in 11 games straight games.
SU will have next weekend off as part of the entire Centennial Conference bye week for football, but returns to the gridiron at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in Doug Arthur Stadium against Gettysburg College in league action.
Delaware Valley tops Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Kyle Powell found the corner on a 41-yard screen pass to score the first touchdown and help the Lycoming College football team lead by a point at halftime, but 10th-ranked Delaware Valley University was able to score four times in the second half to post a 32-7 Middle Atlantic Conference win Saturday at David Person Field.
Lycoming (3-2 overall, 2-1 MAC) held Delaware Valley (4-0 overall, 3-0 MAC) to 275 total yards and 106 yards passing, but the Aggies forced six turnovers and held the Warriors to 222 total yards.
Senior Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, finished 14-of-25 for 134 yards and the touchdown to Powell, who caught two passes for 43 yards. Shemory also ran 11 times for 17 yards. Senior Tyjah During finished with three catches for 29 yards.
Senior Sam Pittsman and junior Cole Senior each had eight tackles, one for loss, senior Gianni Bryant-Lopez had five stops and a fumble forced and recovered to go with a breakup. Sophomore Coleman Witherite, a Lewisburg graduate, notched four stops and an interception.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they host Misericordia University at 1 p.m. in another MAC game at David Person Field.
West Chester tops Bloomsburg
WEST CHESTER — Bloomsburg nearly spoiled the West Chester University Golden Rams homecoming game as WCU escaped with a narrow 21-20 win Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies fell to 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while the Golden Rams improved to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in PSAC play.
David LePoidevin was 13-for-20 with three touchdowns and one interception and threw for 222 yards. Kaleb Monaco had his first 100-yard rushing game with 103 yards on 18 carries and a long of 26 yards. Malik Langley finished the day with 101 receiving yards on four catches and a long haul of 43 yards and one score.
Quinten Gaskill led the team with 12 total tackles, while Jamir Redd accounted for the Huskies’ one sack on the day.
The Huskies finally return home after four of their first five games were on the road. Bloomsburg welcomes Kutztown to Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium for a 2 p.m. PSAC East contest Saturday for Parents and Family Weekend.
In other PSAC action, Millersville topped Lock Haven, 31-29, at Millersville.
