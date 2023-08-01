Tuesday, Aug. 1
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown.
• National Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. St. Mary’s Street Park, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. The topic will be Calorie Density.
Thursday, Aug. 3
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: The Fight Against Fraud program, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Mandi Ruhl. 570-768-3200.
Thursday, Aug. 10
• Union County West End Fair, 9 a.m, dairy cattle show; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth tractor driving contest; 7 p.m., entertainment by Danelle Cressinger Band and Stars Go Dim, Laurelton.
• Blood Flow Restriction therapy presentation, 6 p.m., UPMC Physical Therapy, 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy. Discussing a new technique for treating ACL injuries. 570-321-2020. (R)
