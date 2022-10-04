Tuesday, Oct. 4

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run at Danville, 4:15 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Central Mountain, Hughesville Southern Columbia at Lock Haven Univ., 5 p.m.

Milton, Loyalsock at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg, Bloomsburg, Jersey Shore at Central Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Boys soccer

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Montoursville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Boys soccer

Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

High school football

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Boys soccer

So. Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at State College, 12:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at State College, 11:30 a.m.

Warrior Run at Berwick, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

Northwest Area at Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Milton at Benton, 1 p.m.

Girls tennis

District 4 Singles Tournament at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.

