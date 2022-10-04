Tuesday, Oct. 4
Girls soccer
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Midd-West at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run at Danville, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Central Mountain, Hughesville Southern Columbia at Lock Haven Univ., 5 p.m.
Milton, Loyalsock at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg, Bloomsburg, Jersey Shore at Central Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Boys soccer
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Montoursville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
High school football
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Boys soccer
So. Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at State College, 12:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at State College, 11:30 a.m.
Warrior Run at Berwick, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Northwest Area at Lewisburg, 10 a.m.
Milton at Benton, 1 p.m.
Girls tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.
