TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School teachers recently presented a number of special awards to students.
The award winners are: Adrianna Bame, Up For Anything Award Chloe Burden, The Get the Word Out Award; McKenna Forman, Future Leader Award; Jessica Frey, The Road-Runner Award; Sophia Harmon, The Investigator Award; Griffen Harrington, The Most Authentic Award; Dylan Hollenbach, Keep Pushing Award; Hayleigh Hollenbach, I Did It Award; Noah Johnson, Outstanding Improvement Award; Dane LaForme, The Organization Award; Aiden McKee, Personal Integrity Award; Shea McNett, The Never Negative Award; Kahdyn Mingle, Positivity Award; Haylee Mordan, What Do You Need Award; Brady Phillips, Mr. Kip Hoffman’s Favorite; Ella Printzenhoff, The Most Reliable Award; Azara Ransom, Mr. Kip Hoffman’s Favorite; Riley Springer, The Always in Mrs. Thomas’ Office Award; Rhettik Thomas, The Never Back Down From a Challenge Award; Callie Ulmer, The Book-a-holic Award; Tyler Ulrich, Future Leader Award; Carrie Welshans, The Optimistically Honest Award; Helen Wertz, Young Philanthropist; Katherine Zaktansky, Young Philanthropist; Cohen Zechman, The Nugget Champion; Noah Artley, The I Got This Award; Brayden Bentzoni, Positivity Award; Daytona Cupp, Do it With Respect Award; Madeline Deitterick, Lead Reader; Gage Follmer, Marcellus Shale Grit Award; Quentin Frank, Quintessential Student; Sara Gehrum, The What Do You Need Award; Gavin Getz, You’re a Gem Award; Gavin Gorton, Mr. Kip Hoffman’s Favorite; Raygan Lust, The Conversation Award; Kayleann Musser, The Step Up Award; Alexandria Raup, We’ve Got This Award; Alivia Ritenour, Outstanding Achievement Award; Mason Showers, Programming Inspiration Award; Isabella Shupp, The Road-Runner Award; Olivia Tickle, The Perseverance Award; Jessica Wagner, Teacher’s Assistant; Brayden Warner, The Stick With It Award; Keagan Watson, Programming Excellence Award; Aidan Weigel, The Force Calm Award; Cooper Wilkins, The Shut Down Award; Zackary Yetter, Principal’s Positive Student Award; Caitlin Barto, The Writer’s Award; Elle Bowers, Go Getter Award; Keith Brown, The War Buff Award; Aurora Cieslukowski, The Grit Award; Ryleigh Derrick, Work Ethic Award; Sienna Dunkleberger, The Mic Drop Award; Rory Dunnick, Principal’s Award; Bridget Fletcher, The Happy-Go-Lucky Award; Kelsey Hoffman, Academic Maturity Award; Judah Kennel, The Analyst Award; Casey Kertsmar, The Transformation Award; Kaylee Kessler, The Linguist Award; Jayden LaMont, The Quiet Force Award; Gavin Loss, Creative Composer Award; Anthony Mabus, Biggest Overthinker Award; Carter Marr, Difference-Maker Award; Sarah Miller, The Quiet Force Award; Kaitlynne Morris, The Comeback Kid Award; Hannah Rabb, Difference Maker; Tyler Roberts, Most Personable Award; Meghan Rovenolt, Whole Heart Award; Leah Shaffer, Unparalleled Performance Award; Dominick Shuey, Best Dressed Award; Wyatt Smith, Outstanding Citizen; Hailey Stahl, Rising Star Award; Dohnavyn Warren, Most School Spirit Award; Lillian Wertz, Most Detail-Oriented Award; Alexandria Bingaman, Mr. Kip Hoffman’s Favorite; Alaina Bower, The Golden Knitting Needles Award; Sidney Bowers, The Quiet Continuous Force; Layla Chmielewski, The Gentle Soul Award; Talara Cromley, The I Did It Award; Issac Diaz, Key Contributor Award; Braeleigh Dunkle, Media Award; Abigail Evans, The Tell It How It Is Award; Isabella Figueroa, The Golden Knitting Needles Award; Yaidelina Gil, Conscientious Character Award; Haley Hauck, Master Seller Award; Holly Hollenbach, Word Slinger; Brady Jones, The I’m Not Late Award; Madison Litchard, Academic Independence Award; Steven Nyman, Most Willing to Try Something New; Carl Page, The Hey Look Mom, I Made It Award; Alyssa Perez, Perseverance Award; Garett Pfleegor, Money Maker; Emma Pick, The Selfless Standout Award; Emma Podobinski, The Sunshine Award; Brayden Rupert, Outstanding Improvement Award; Maggie Sheets, Cooperation and Motivation Award; Audrey Shipman, Peace Prize; Brandi Straub, Growth Mindset Award; Gabriella Tickle, Diligent Character Award; Lindsey Trapani, Peace Prize; Emily Trautman, The Exemplary Effort Award; Elizabeth Welliver, Positive Force Award; Allison Zaktansky, Peace Prize.
