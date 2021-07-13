Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

STORY SO FAR: Minnie and Moo have made up The Seven Wonders of the World to raise money to help save their farm, but the biggest wonder now seems to be a very real monster that Elvis and the chickens have discovered.
Chapter 6: The Mystery Spot
The chickens jumped up and down and pointed toward the woods.
“Monster!” shouted Elvis again. He ran into the middle of the flock of chickens and fell on the ground. “It was huge,” he gasped.
The sheep backed up the hill and huddled together behind a big tree.
“What happened to your feathers?” Madge asked.
“What?” wheezed Elvis.
“Your feathers,” said Bea. “They’re gone.”
Elvis looked at himself. “Jeeze,” he said. “I must have molted when I bolted! That thing was, was—”
“Slow down,” said Moo. “Tell us what happened.”
Elvis took a deep breath. “Okay,” he said. “Okay. There we were. The chickens were pecking me on the noggin while I was calmly trying to explain the situation. I know I should have been back at the coop sorting eggs. But it was a great birthday party. I was having fun. Can’t a rooster have a little fun? It wasn’t my fault my rooster pal Carlos paid me thirty-five cents to kiss his sister. Thirty-five cents! I didn’t really want to stay. But then, someone says, ‘I dare you,’ and then it’s ‘I double dare you,’ and then, before you know it, you’re putting on a lampshade and doing the hootchie-kootchie and—”
“ELVIS!” shouted Minnie. “WHAT DID YOU SEE IN THE WOODS?”
Everyone jumped.
“Jeeze!” said Elvis. “I was getting to that.”
“Was it Big Hoof?” asked Bea.
“It was big everything. Big feet, big nose, big butt, bigger than a cow.”
Minnie glared at Elvis.
“Did it say anything?” Hamlet asked.
“Foop,” said Elvis.
“Foop?” repeated Moo.
“Foop,” said Elvis.
“Just plain . . . foop?” said Moo.
“Foop!” said Elvis. “How many times do I have to say it? Foop, soup, who cares? We’re out of here! Come on, girls!” Elvis and a few of the chickens walked away.
Gradually, the rest of the animals started to wander away as well.
Madge put her arm around Moo. “Moo,” she said, “I know you and Minnie were just trying to save our farm. But maybe you should forget about it. Some things you can’t change. Some things are too dangerous. Some things—”
“Give up?” said Moo. “You’re saying give up? Just because a rooster went coo-coo?”
“What about the chickens?” said Bea. “They saw something, too.”
Moo sighed. She sat down on a fallen tree. “I don’t know what they saw,” she muttered. “I thought I was doing the right thing by making up The Seven Wonders. I thought we could have fun—and save the farm at the same time.” Moo looked at her friends. “I’m sorry,” she said sadly.
Minnie sat down next to Moo. “Maybe there really is a Big Hoof,” she said. “Doesn’t that scare you?”
Moo nodded. “Yes, but not as much as losing our farm.”
“You’re right, Moo,” said Minnie. “We can’t give up now. But how do we get everyone to come back?”
“I’ll bet they’d come back if the next ‘wonder’ was free,” said Hamlet.
“That’s it!” said Moo. “Minnie, give us your loudest moan.”
“OOOHHHHHHHH,” moaned Madame Minnie.
The animals stopped walking. They turned and looked back down the road at Minnie.
“Madame Minnie is having another vision,” Moo shouted at them. “She sees The Fifth Wonder of the World, AND it won’t cost you a penny. Come see The Mystery Spot for FREE!”
The animals hesitated.
“OOOHHHHHHHH!” Madame Minnie moaned again. “I’m having another vision.” She closed her eyes. “I feel the vibrations of something walking down the road toward you. It’s just around the bend. Something as big as a dinosaur.”
Moo looked at Minnie. “Minnie, what are you doing?”
“Making up my own recipe!” said Minnie.
The animals ran toward Minnie and Moo.
“On to The Fifth Wonder, The Mystery Spot!” shouted Moo. She led everyone up the hill. The animals made a long line as they followed each other, single file, around the side of the hill.
Moo stopped. “Here it is!” she cried. “The Fifth Wonder of the World! The Mystery Spot!”
“Where?” said Elvis. “What spot? I don’t see any mystery.”
“Look at your legs,” said Moo.
All the animals did as they were told. Sure enough, on the downhill side their legs were longer. On the uphill side they were shorter.
“There’s something screwy going on here,” said Elvis.
“Not in the least,” said Moo. “It’s simply a matter of science. I’ll show you. Everyone turn around and face in the opposite direction.”
All the animals turned around. Now their left legs were longer than their right legs.
“See?” said Minnie. “Science.”
“Amazing,” said Bea.
“OOOHHHHH!” someone moaned.
Moo looked at Minnie. “What?” she said.
“I didn’t say anything,” said Minnie. “It was one of the sheep.”
“OOOHHHHH!” moaned the sheep, looking into the sky.
A pair of long underwear floated above the animals. The long johns turned slowly in the light breeze. The arms and legs began to dog-paddle across the sky toward the animals. The sleeves seemed to reach out toward the sheep.
“What, what is it?” sputtered a sheep.
“The Sixth Wonder of the World!” said Moo.
To be continued...
