Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Enjoy Illinois 300
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Toyota 200
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pacific Office Automation 147
Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.967 miles
Schedule: Today qualifying, 8 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Detroit Grand Prix
Track: Raceway on Belle Isle (street course, 2.35 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Detroit Grand Prix
Track: Raceway on Belle Isle (street course, 2.35 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA
