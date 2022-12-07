Watsontown student participates in ceremony
SUMMERDALE — More than 70 Central Penn College students training for careers in medical assisting, phlebotomy, surgical technician, physical therapy assisting and occupational therapy assisting were formally “pinned” in an evening ceremony in the college’s Conference Center.
Jalynn Murray, of Watsontown, was “pinned” during the ceremony.
Student-athletes recognizedANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen fall athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Garrett Becker, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School and member of the football team, is pursuing a bachelor of science and master of athletic training in athletic training and exercise science.
• Rylee Stahl, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School and member of the football team, is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School and member of the football team, is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science.
Central Penn College dean’s listSUMMERDALE — Two local students have been named to the summer term dean’s list at Central Penn College.
Local students named to the list are:
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz of Coal Township
• Jalynn Murray of Watsontown
