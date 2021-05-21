Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Toyota Tundra 225
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 3 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 9 a.m., FS2; Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pit Boss 250
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 4 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Echo Park Texas Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., FS2; Sunday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: IndyCar
Event: Indy 500 qualifying
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, bump qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, pole qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC.
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Grand Prix of Monaco
Track: Streets of Monaco (street course, 2.063 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
