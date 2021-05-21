Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Toyota Tundra 225

Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice, 3 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 9 a.m., FS2; Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Pit Boss 250

Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice, 4 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Echo Park Texas Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., FS2; Sunday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: IndyCar

Event: Indy 500 qualifying

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, bump qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, pole qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Grand Prix of Monaco

Track: Streets of Monaco (street course, 2.063 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.

